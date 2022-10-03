Chris Houlihan-trained Cashen Ubari only runner at Tralee SIS meeting to go under estimated 29.00 seconds

Instead of being the usual .10 or .20 fast, the going at last week's SIS meeting at the Tralee Track was either .30 or .40 slow for the ten races on the programme

WHEN the bad weather comes, as it most certainly did on Tuesday of last week, it changes the going for the weekly SIS meeting. So much so last week that instead of being the usual .10 or .20 fast, it was either .30 or .40 slow for the ten races on the programme.

On any going, it doesn’t automatically follow that the hottest race provides the fastest time, but it certainly did so on this occasion as the Chris Houlihan-trained Cashen Ubari put everything else in the shade in the opening A1 525 by clocking an estimated 28.76 (29.06 minus .30).

No other winner managed to get inside 29.00 seconds on estimated timing, but John Sugrue’s Fermoyle Blake (29.01) and the Sean Hunt-trained Jeepers Jimmy (29.02) came particularly close. Other winners: Bruny Island, 29.20; Send It Sky, 29.50; Creveen Lady, 29.09; Mia Go Paddy, 29.21; Kilmoyley Lady, 29.30; Samba Zara, 29.09; Riverfield Ryan, 29.46.

GREYHOUND Racing Ireland has pulled off a nice little coup by getting Leon Blanche, the head of communications and sponsorship at Boylesports, to take up the newly-created role of chief commercial officer.

You would have to be impressed by the man when he is interviewed on television and he looks a great fit for a job which involves communications, marketing, sponsorship and hospitality.

TWO sweepstakes begin at the Oakview venue this weekend. Friday’s programme is headed up by first-round heats of an A3 tri distance sweepstake sponsored by Kingdom Fast Hire and Saturday’s card is headed up by first-round heats of a novice 525 sweepstake (ON2 class) which carries the name of Slippy Cian @ Stud. Starting on Saturday, October 15, is a 525 sweepstake for A6 class.

KILFLYNN and Liscannor opened the 2022/ 23 coursing season at the weekend and the Glin and Ennis/Clarecastle meetings take place this weekend. The Ballyheigue and District meeting takes place on October 14, 15 and 16 and other Kerry meetings this month are at Abbeydorney (October 22, 23 and 24) and Castleisland (October 30 and 31).

Looking much further ahead, the national meeting at Powerstown Park takes place on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, February 5, 6 and 7 and the Irish Cup meeting at Patrickswell racecourse takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 24, 25 and 26.