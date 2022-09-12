Chris Houlihan-trained Cashen Miska sets the early pace in Steve Kennedy A2 525 Memorial Sweepstake

Chris Houlihan was a hell of a good hurler in his day with Ballyduff and, as a greyhound trainer, his magnificent total of 572 victories to date is rich in high achievement. Well, the man was at Tralee Track last Friday night and he sent out a bitch called Cashen Miska to clock a quite stunning 28.27 (.20 fast) in the opening round of the Steve Kennedy A2 525 Memorial Sweepstake (winner, €1,300).

Cashen Miska is by Droopys Sydney out of Ballymac Razzler and, quite incredibly, she had run only two sprints, one a trial and one a race, since losing by a short head to Cape Treasure in 29.12 in her very first race at Tralee on February 4 of this year.

Injury and being in season contributed to that long break, but it was significant that she clocked 17.51 (.05 fast) when returning to competitive action on August 27 and that run saw very strong support for her last Friday night, shortening her price to 4/5.

Housed in trap 6 in heat 1, she absolutely left everything for dead on the run to the opening bend and such was her subsequent dominance that she hit the finishing line ten and a half lengths ahead of Heiguer Tiger, with a further three lengths back to Quarypark Ranger.

It was a performance which has to make her favourite for outright victory and she will certainly command huge attention from another trap 6 draw in the first semi-final this Saturday night (she is one of two wide seeds left in the event, the other being Cape Legend).

There are, though, other very good ones in opposition, particularly the other two first-round heat winners last Friday night. Samba Baily (Magical Bale – Bull Run Banter) fairly excelled in winning heat 3 in 28.58 for Michael Cahill, of Rathmore, and the Ennis-owned Cascade Phantom (Droopys Sydney – Coolavanny Spice), with Galway form only, also motored pretty sweetly in heat 2 to score in 28.74.

Interestingly, Samba Bailey faces Cashen Miska in the opening semi-final and, allowing for the brilliant manner in which she drove into the opening bend, this is a big ask for her.

The draw for the semi-finals is (trap order): Heiguer Tiger, Bville Sky, Samba Bailey, Blanemore Bucko, Send It Hanna (M), Cashen Miska (W).

Second semi-final: Skinny Whip, Emmerdale Noelle, Cascade Phantom, Blackwood Coco, Quarypark Ranger (M), Cape Legend (W).

Meanwhile, it was a good night for Ballyduff overall, with Patrick O’Connor pulling off a terrific double with Hawthorn Lucy and Hawthorn Rose. Hawthorn Lucy fairly flew to the opening bend from trap 3 in the seventh race, an A4 525, and she sailed home five lengths ahead of Knocknaseed Kid in 28.64, while Hawthorn Rose won an exciting finish to a 325 race (S5/ S6 class) by half a length from Wild Dalcassian in 18.16 (.10 fast here).

None other than trainer Pat Buckley had a runner in the third race, for unraced class over 525yds, and this fellow was all the rage a 1/2. He proved that he was able to travel alright, but he met one that was able to travel faster than him and, after a terrific duel, he lost to the Askeaton-owned Starson Rebel by half a length in 28.54.

The night opened with a runaway victory in a novice 525 for Coldwater Champ, which clocked 29.09 for joint owners, Maurice Lyons and Moss McKenna, of Lixnaw, while the night ended with victory in an A2/ A3 525 for Lotts Rd Flyer, which clocked 28.94 for Nicholas Scanlon, of Templeglantine.

Patrick McCarthy, of Listowel, saw his charge, Bonnie Kiwi, win first time out over 325yds in 18.04, while the other winners were Confident Jet (29.70) and Total Speed (29.65).

All 325 and 525 races were rated .10 and .20 fast, respectively.