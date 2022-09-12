Kerry

Chris Houlihan-trained Cashen Miska sets the early pace in Steve Kennedy A2 525 Memorial Sweepstake

Vanessa Houlihan with Cashen Miska after winning the opening Round 1 Heat 1 and the fastest winning time of the Steve Kennedy Memorial at the Kingdom Greyhound stadium on Friday night. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

kerryman

John Barry

Chris Houlihan was a hell of a good hurler in his day with Ballyduff and, as a greyhound trainer, his magnificent total of 572 victories to date is rich in high achievement. Well, the man was at Tralee Track last Friday night and he sent out a bitch called Cashen Miska to clock a quite stunning 28.27 (.20 fast) in the opening round of the Steve Kennedy A2 525 Memorial Sweepstake (winner, €1,300).

Cashen Miska is by Droopys Sydney out of Ballymac Razzler and, quite incredibly, she had run only two sprints, one a trial and one a race, since losing by a short head to Cape Treasure in 29.12 in her very first race at Tralee on February 4 of this year.

