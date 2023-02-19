Chris Houlihan-trained Cashen Eliza wins €1,400 purse in Unraced ON2 final in Tralee

Ballyduff trainer Chris Houlihan has won an awful lot in his time, including, of course, classic successes, and he brought his total of career wins to the highly impressive figure of 587 by sending out Cashen Eliza (Droopys Sydney – Cashen Kaboodle) to capture the handsome purse of €1,400 in the final of the Boylesports @ Stud Unraced ON2 525 Sweepstake at Tralee Track on Friday night.

Cashen Eliza, which is jointly owned by Chris and his daughter, Vanessa, had been unlucky in running at the semi-final stage a week previously and, housed again in trap 1, she was sent off the 5/4 favourite.

Those who backed her might not have been all that confident as the race progressed, especially with the Askeaton bitch, Starson Fly, flying up front and enjoying a four-length lead turning for home, but Cashen Eliza, which had been disputing third place on the back straight with Killarney Road, simply devoured the ground on the run to the line. She beat Starson Fly by a length and a half in 28.71, which was one spot better than her winning time in the opening round and was the fastest time of the lot in the sweepstake.

Three lengths back in third place was the Jack Kennelly-trained Blue Valerie, which had been chasing Starson Fly on the back straight.

It was nice to see a very decent crowd 24 hours in advance of the start of the juvenile classic, but the programme was a pretty good one and, of course, a lot of interest centred on the €6,500 Tote Pick Six. Just under €500 was invested in it and twelve units were standing facing into the fourth leg, six on Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Pete and six on the Anthony Slattery-trained Narrie Flyer.

The race in question was over the sprint distance and Jimbo Wink ended the hopes of the Pick Six survivors by racing home two and a half lengths ahead of Ballymac Pete in 17.73 and superbly underlining the training prowess of newly-installed Hall of Famer at the Oakview venue, Ray Fleming, of Gneeveguilla.

A very hot open 525 was won in 28.59 by the Timmy Carmody-trained Nashford. This fellow had brilliantly come from behind a week previously to beat the Brendan Maunsell-trained Bulletfromagun in 28.56 and he did exactly the same this time – and by the same margin as well, a length. The two were 6/4 joint favourites.

An A6 winner, Meerkat Maggie, fairly shone in clocking 28.85 for Helen O’Connor, of Moyvane, and there was another sub-29.00 seconds run by Brendan O’Mahony’s Adraville Impact (28.98), while Michael Keane, of Knocknagoshel, who produced many a good one at the Oakview venue back the years, won the opening A3 525 with Fortune Sydney in 29.03.

There was also a fine double for Listowel handler, Mike Shine, with Kool Kemzo (29.12) and Lollypop Best (29.77), while the other winners were Wild Cailín Bán (29.12). Coill Bhui Byrne (29.58) and Rushmoor Mel (29.04).