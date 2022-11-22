Changing of the guard for Kerry Handball as Dermot Casey is elected new chairman

Kerry County Board Handball officers at their AGM in Killarney on Sunday last. From left: vice-chairman Christy Moriarty (Glenbeigh), Kerry GAA Board delegate Eddie Riordan (Ballymacelligott), treasurer Danny Riordan (Ballymacelligott), chairman Dermot Casey (Ballymacelligott), and secretary John Joe Quirke (Glenbeigh). Photo by Con Dennehy

Dermot Casey is the new chairman of the Kerry Handball Board, after taking over the position from Christy Moriarty.

The sporting and voluntary sector in Kerry is widely regarded as one of the best in Ireland due in part to the phenomenal pool of volunteer available to clubs and associations. Key to this success is the vital role County Boards play in the continued development and management of all sports clubs in Kerry.

While handball in Kerry has declined over the past decade, the newly elected Kerry Handball Board is determined to bring the sport back to its rightful step on the Kerry sporting ladder.

During the 2022 AGM, which took place in the Spa GAA Complex in Killarney on Sunday last, the outgoing secretary, Danny Riordan looked back on a year of success and continued promotion of the sport in Kerry despite the long shadows cast by Covid 19. He outlined the success of players at provincial and national level.

In a detailed report to the meeting, he congratulated the various national winners including Maggie Quirke, Glenbeigh (Golden Gloves in Belfast, National U-13 Softball Doubles); Sinead Moriarty, Killarney (She’s Ace in Belfast); Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh (All-Ireland 40x20 Masters, Irish National 40x20 Plate, USA Over 40 International Tournament, Munster 40x20 Master A, All-Ireland 40x20 Master A, National Master Softball Doubles, Munster 60x30 Over 35 A Doubles, All-Ireland 60x30 Silver Masters, All-Ireland 60x30 Over 35 Softball Doubles, Munster One Wall); Dermot Casey, Ballymacelligott (Munster Diamond Masters B, Munster Diamond Masters B 60x30 Doubles); Pat Lacey, Asdee (Munster Diamond Masters B 60x30 Doubles); Clodagh Quirke, Glenbeigh (She’s Ace in Belfast, Munster 40x20, Munster Cumann na mBunscol 40x20 Doubles); Eoin O’Donoghue, Killarney (UK National One Wall Men’s Doubles B); Ava O’Shea, Glenbeigh (Munster Cumann na mBunscol 40x20 Doubles); Roisin King, Glenbeigh (National Junior 40x20 Plate); Aoife Walsh, Killarney (She’s Ace in Belfast); John Joe Quirke, Glenbeigh (Seven International titles in the European One Wall Tour); Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh (Over 35 Irish National 40x20, Munster 40x20 Over 35, Munster 60x30 Over 35 A Doubles, All-Ireland 60x30 Over 35 Softball Doubles); Adam Sheehan, Glenbeigh (Munster Colleges 60x30).

The continued success of Kerry Handball in recent years is due to the hard work of a dedicated and knowledgeable officer board that brings years of administrative and playing experience to their various posts. In 2021/’22, under the dynamic leadership of chairman Christy Moriarty, the sport continued to grow in Kerry while secretary Riordan juggles fixtures, venues, competitions and other aspects of the sport in a highly efficient manner.

County PRO Jack O’Shea works closely with the media to ensure blanket coverage of handball in the county with treasurers John Joe Quirke and Pat Keane having the unenviable task of ensuring the Kerry Handball Board is properly financed.

Riordan thanked the Kerry GAA Board for their continued support and in particular the annual stipend to Kerry handball from programme sales. He also acknowledged the support of club coaches, parents and his fellow officers during the year.

During the election of officers many of the current officer board rotated their positions due to the five-year rule with Dermot Casey (Ballymacelligott) taking up the role of chairman.

Kerry Handball Officers for 2023: President, Fr. Kieran O’Brien (Killarney); Chairman, Dermot Casey (Ballymacelligott); Vice-chairman, Christy Moriarty (Glenbeigh); Secretary, John Joe Quirke (Glenbeigh); Treasurer, Danny Riordan (Ballymacelligott); PRO Jack O’Shea (Glenbeigh); Delegates to Kerry GAA Board, Eddie Riordan (Ballymacelligott) and Brendan O’Donoghue (Spa Killarney); Children’s Officer, Maura King (Glenbeigh).

All Ireland Inter Club

Glenbeigh Handball Club, the current Munster champions, will represent Kerry at the All-Ireland Inter Club semi-finals on December 3. Their opponents in this prestigious competition will be the Leinster champions, Kells, who have won the All-Ireland title on ten occasions over the past fifteen years.

Glenbeigh won their last Munster title in 2018 but were defeated by Wicklow in the All-Ireland final. Over the past number of years All-Ireland club glory has evaded the Mid Kerry club who have suffered defeat on five different occasions. The Glenbeigh team that will take on Kells in the 2022 All-Ireland semi-final is John Joe Quirke, Jack O’Shea, Tommy Quirke, Dominick Lynch and Sean Quirke. The final will also be played on December 3.

Golden Gloves

One of the most competitive tournaments on the Irish Handball calendar is the Golden Gloves Tournament in Belfast. Taking place on Saturday, November 26, it attracts the top players in Ireland with vital National Ranking points on offer. Kerry will be represented by Jack O’Shea in the Over-35 competition and Dominick Lynch in the Open Men’s competition.