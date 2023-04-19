Causeway Comprehensive to host All-Ireland Second Year basketball play-offs

Causeway Comprehensive is a busy spot this week as the proud sporting school will be celebrating the success of Kerry’s National Camogie League win, with the team backboned by former students. Also this week the school will make another little piece of history by hosting the All Ireland Second Year Boys Basketball play-offs this Thursday.

The school will welcome teams from Midleton in Cork, Rathmines in Dublin and Colaiste Abhainn Rí, Kilkenny in a pool of four with the winners advancing to an All Ireland semi-final. The talented group of boys – they are also taking care of U15 Hurling Feile finals this week with their respective parishes – are hoping to progress to the All Ireland Semi Finals. The team have already secured the Southwest Regional title with wins over Tarbert CS, Killarney CC, Killorglin CC, CBS Sexton Street in Limerick city, and Cholaiste Ciarain in Croom, Co Limerick.

The group has worked extremely hard and are keen to do themselves justice, but the task won't be an easy one with Irish Internationals at U-16 level set to grace the floor.

For six of the squad, Scott Sheehan, Adam O'Neill, Evan O'Connor, Joseph Lovett, Rian O Callaghan and Ruan Houlihan, this will be a chance to make it back to the National Basketball Arena for a shot at an All Ireland title.

Coached by Stephen O'Connor and Billy McGaley, who brings his vast experience and basketball knowledge to the party, the team has left no stone unturned in their preparation.

"If we can perform to the best of our ability, solve problems calmly and the lads believe in themselves then we will be in with a great shout on the day- they have been playing county league with Causeway Cobras so that should stand to them" explains Stephen.

The hosting of All Ireland play-offs adds to an already successful year for the basketball in the school with the U-16 boys team reaching the last eight of the All-Ireland League and winning an All Ireland Cup medal last December.