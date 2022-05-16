Castleisland trainer James O’Regan has two sub-29.00 second winners at SIS meeting

IT is always nice for connections when a greyhound manages to clock the fastest time of the night, and it was especially nice for Castleisland trainer James O’Regan to have two of his charges outshining everything else at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting.

O’Regan won the sixth race, an A1 525, in 28.56 with Palatine Syd, which is owned by Stuart Welford, of Killarney, and he followed up by winning the tenth race, an A2 525, in 28.59 with Chlas Act, owned by a Castleisland syndicate headed up by Jamie Cahill.

Yes, the going was .10 fast, but sub-29.00 second runs like that are exceptional, especially 28.59 by an A2 class greyhound, and James O’Regan’s training ability was certainly shown up in the best possible light.

Two other winners got nicely inside 29.00 seconds – Seomra Razzler (28.74) and Pennylane Genie (28.82) – while the other winners were Steeple Rd Kate, 29.06; Dakerryboyo, 29.23; Kilcurra Trudy, 29.09; Knocknaboul Spot, 29.15; Kilmore Paddy, 29.30; Satellite Tango, 29.33 (all times plus .10secs).

************

PAT Buckley’s Ballinabola Ed, which set a new 525yds record of 28.03 on the night of the Tralee juvenile classic back on March 11, has been backed from 50/1 to 25/1 with Paddy Power to win the English Derby which starts in Towcester this Thursday night. Buckley is also the man behind Tralee’s 570 record holder, Bobsleigh Dream (30.40), and Scarty Yank, which clocked 28.37 for the standard trip in beating Good Cody in another race on 2022 juvenile classic final night. These two are quoted at 40/1.

Ballymac Fairone is the strongest of Liam Dowling’s challengers at 50/1, while favouritism, at 16/1, is shared by Thorn Falcon and Part Blake.

Very interestingly, a son of Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Best, Sporting Chile, set a new track record of 28.99 for the Derby trip at Towcester on May 8. He is 40/1 for the Derby.

************

MICHAEL Daly’s Ballyard Taylor finished third behind 4/7 favourite, Magical Mary, in Sunday’s final of the Irish Cesarewitch at Mullingar for a consolation prize of €1,000. The son of Droopys Jet and Coolavanny Fiona, which was a 16/1 outsider in the final, clearly acquitted himself with great distinction in the classic.