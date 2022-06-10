Castleisland stage finish and 31km of Kerry roads could be decisive in Ras Tailteann final standing

The best of Irish cyclists, as well as teams from abroad, will be rolling into Castleisland next Thursday for a stage finish of the Ras Tailteann, and the stage end in Kerry could prove decisive to the overall standings of the famed stage race

The stage finish in Castleisland next week could prove the most decisive of them all when it comes to crowning the overall champion of the Ras Tailteann, which makes a welcome return to the roads of Ireland next week.

The five-stage race starts in Dublin on Wednesday and heads for Kerry on Thursday with a stage end into Castleisland.

The race will travel on just 31 kilometres of Kerry roads, but these could prove to be the most decisive of the week. After a relatively flat opening stage, some very big moves will be made on the tough roads from the Horse and Jockey outside Thurles to Castleisland, which will include the Crag Caves climb as the riders near the finish of the 154.8 km stage.

The RAS has had an enforced break in recent years and is being welcomed back on the road by all involved in cycling in this country. This historic and prestigious international showpiece event for Irish cycling has deep roots in the Kingdom in terms of having visited Kerry so many times, but also with Kerry cyclists who have done so well in the event over the years.

This goes right back to Gene Mangan winning the race in 1955. Others to win the event were the now deceased Paudie Fitzgerald, Mick Murphy and Seamus Kennedy, as well as Andy Roche who rode for Kerry in 1997.

However 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Killorglin’s John Mangan winning the race and the stage into Castleisland is honouring John’s great achievement in 1972.

Kerry riders are approaching this year’s event with a good deal of confidence as the preparation has gone well for them. Killarney Cycling Club riders under the management of Stephen Daly, Denis O’Shea, Mike Breen and Niamh Sheahan will lead the Kerry team’s challenge and riders John Brosnan, Lorcan Daly and Conor Kissane will be accompanied by Simon Ryan and Leo Doyle. These riders have been getting very good results on the domestic scene and with a nice blend of RAS experience as well as youth could see them have a very good event.

Castlegregory’s Tom Moriarty has made the EVO Pro team selection for what is one of the goals for the year on this professional team. Twenty-year-old Moriarty is now coming to form after some setbacks earlier in the year and a good showing from the West Kerry man should be on the cards.

Cormac Daly is returning to Ireland with his American team for the event. This is Daly’s second RAS having completed with his club Tralee Manor West on the last occasion before taking up employment in New York. Daly is having a fine season in the US and arrives in Ireland for two weeks of premier racing as the New York champion.

Former Olympian, Ras Mumhan and Ras Tailteann veteran Cathal Moynihan will guest on this aptly named Good Guys Racing Team (USA). Some other Kerry riders may yet make the start line as the teams are still being finalised at the present time.

Currow Cycling Club will be the hosts of the stage finish in Castleisland with the stage end organiser Eamonn Breen himself a man of the RAS having competed in the 1960s and 70s. Currow CC thank people in advance for their cooperation.

The race will enter the town from the Scartaglin Road, right onto Main Street, left onto College Road up the famous Glansharoon climb and returning to finish on Limerick Road. The reason for finishing on the Limerick Road this year is two-fold and couldn’t be avoided. First, the road furniture on Main Street makes it too tight for the finish, and also all riders will have to complete the route in full within the time limit in order to finish the stage and start from Newcastlewest the following day.

Currow CC thank Seán Higgins from the Sports Recovery Suite in Tralee for backing the stage finish. On the administrative side of the race Eugene Moriarty and John Breen will have key roles to play to ensure a safe and successful event.

The Ras will finish on the Sunday with the final 135km stage running from Kinnegad in Westmeath to Blackrock, just outside Dundalk in county Louth.

The race is expected in Castleisland on Thursday between 2pm and 3pm.