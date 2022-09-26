Cashen Miska and Ballymac Bailey land a pair of sweepstake finals at Tralee worth €1,300 to the winner

BACK the years on a Friday of Listowel Race Week, it wouldn’t be easy to get a proper view of the racing at Tralee Track such would be the size of the crowd, but, having said that, there was an excellent attendance at the Oakview venue last Friday night, and those who attended were provided with a really good night’s racing.

Two finals worth €1,300 to the winner headed up a ten-race programme and two outstanding winners emerged in Cashen Miska and Ballymac Bailey.

We knew that Cashen Miska was something pretty special when she clocked 28.27 (.20 fast) in the opening round of the Steve Kennedy A3 525 Memorial Sweepstake and, while Michael Cahill’s Samba Bailey put it up to her in a big way at the semi-final stage, we also knew that she was the one to beat in the final.

So it proved. She timed her break to absolute perfection from trap 6 and, once she rounded the opening bend in the lead, those who backed her at even-money knew that they would be collecting. She stayed very firmly in control to the line where she had three and a half lengths to spare from Cascade Phantom in 28.37 (.10 fast), with a further three lengths back to Cape Legend, which short-headed Samba Baily for third place.

For sure, winning joint-owners James Hannon, of Ennis, and Ballyduff’s Chris Houlihan, who is also the trainer, have something very special in the June ’20 daughter of Droopys Sydney and Ballymac Razzler and, because of her blinding early pace in particular, she will surely win a hell of a lot more for them into the future.

The winning of sweepstake finals, and we are talking about much bigger ones than this, is, of course, nothing new to Chris Houlihan and, for the record, he was bring his career total of victories to a quite magnificent 576.

Mind you, brilliant and all as that figure is, it pales alongside the 1,280 career wins of Liam Dowling and that remarkable man was behind the victory of Ballymac Bailey (Ballymac Cooper – Ballymac Bonnie) in the final of the Odds On A1 570 Sweepstake, which was the ninth race on last Friday’s programme.

Just like Cashen Miska, Ballymac Bailey set himself up for victory with a flawless start (from trap 3) and this 4/6 favourite was actually seven lengths in front rounding the third bend before 5/2 second favourite, Ray Fleming’s Pickitupwink, strongly closed to three lengths at the line, with nine and a half lengths back to Seomra Johnjacob.

Ballymac Bailey is owned by a syndicate headed up by Tralee accountant, Des Grace, owner of none other than the amazing Pestana (now at stud), and Des had the night brilliantly sweetened for him by the 28.27 victory of a dog which he solely owns, Velasco (trained by Owen McKenna), in the opening round of the €20,000-to-the-winner juvenile derby at Shelbourne Park.

Friday’s Tralee programme opened with a run of 28.69 first time out by Cape Road, owned by Michael McEllistrim, of Ballylongford, whose Cape Legend was third in the Steve Kennedy final. This son of that remarkable sire, Droopys Sydney (the dam is Fairest Street), fairly excelled in winning by four and a half lengths from the gambled-on Rooney.

The night ended with another very good winner in Moybella Pixie, which belied her market price of 4/1 by scoring a three-length victory in 28.74 for Thomas J Kennelly, of Lisselton.

The other winners were Ardrahan Jess, 17.87; Shronedraugh Pat, 17.92; Denville Sarahjo, 29.38; Baltovin Sophia, 29.30; Match That, 29.06; Millridge Allie, 29.19. All 525 races were rated .10 fast and the two 325 races were rated .05 fast.