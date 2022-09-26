Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cashen Miska and Ballymac Bailey land a pair of sweepstake finals at Tralee worth €1,300 to the winner

Mary Kennedy presents the winner's trophy on behalf of the Kennedy family to Chris Houlihan, while his grandson Enzo Houlihan accepts the Perpetual trophy from Kieran Kennedy after Cashen Miska won the Steve Kennedy Memorial 525 Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Included, from left, are Kieran Casey (KGS Racing Manager), Jackie Kennedy, Sarah and Aoibhinn Coffey, Declan Dowling (KGS Manager), Kieran Coffey, Denis Moriarty, Thomas Ready, Mike Connell, Michael Allen and Mike Kennedy. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

Close

Mary Kennedy presents the winner's trophy on behalf of the Kennedy family to Chris Houlihan, while his grandson Enzo Houlihan accepts the Perpetual trophy from Kieran Kennedy after Cashen Miska won the Steve Kennedy Memorial 525 Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Included, from left, are Kieran Casey (KGS Racing Manager), Jackie Kennedy, Sarah and Aoibhinn Coffey, Declan Dowling (KGS Manager), Kieran Coffey, Denis Moriarty, Thomas Ready, Mike Connell, Michael Allen and Mike Kennedy. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

Mary Kennedy presents the winner's trophy on behalf of the Kennedy family to Chris Houlihan, while his grandson Enzo Houlihan accepts the Perpetual trophy from Kieran Kennedy after Cashen Miska won the Steve Kennedy Memorial 525 Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Included, from left, are Kieran Casey (KGS Racing Manager), Jackie Kennedy, Sarah and Aoibhinn Coffey, Declan Dowling (KGS Manager), Kieran Coffey, Denis Moriarty, Thomas Ready, Mike Connell, Michael Allen and Mike Kennedy. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

Mary Kennedy presents the winner's trophy on behalf of the Kennedy family to Chris Houlihan, while his grandson Enzo Houlihan accepts the Perpetual trophy from Kieran Kennedy after Cashen Miska won the Steve Kennedy Memorial 525 Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Included, from left, are Kieran Casey (KGS Racing Manager), Jackie Kennedy, Sarah and Aoibhinn Coffey, Declan Dowling (KGS Manager), Kieran Coffey, Denis Moriarty, Thomas Ready, Mike Connell, Michael Allen and Mike Kennedy. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

kerryman

John Barry

BACK the years on a Friday of Listowel Race Week, it wouldn’t be easy to get a proper view of the racing at Tralee Track such would be the size of the crowd, but, having said that, there was an excellent attendance at the Oakview venue last Friday night, and those who attended were provided with a really good night’s racing.

Two finals worth €1,300 to the winner headed up a ten-race programme and two outstanding winners emerged in Cashen Miska and Ballymac Bailey.

Privacy