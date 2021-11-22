Kerry

Callaway Masters made to battle back to win A2 final for Denis Murphy

Chairman of the K.G.O.B.A. Brendan Nolan presents the winner's trophy to Danny Murphy after Callaway Masters won the K.G.O.B.A. A2 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included, from left, are Heather Hartley, KGS Assist Manager, Declan Murphy, Mikey Nolan and winning owner Denis Murphy. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

John Barry

FRIDAY night’s programme at the Oakview venue featured the final of an A2 525 sweepstake and the winner’s purse of €1,200, made possible by Kerry GOBA sponsorship, was claimed by Denis Murphy, of Listry, whose charge, Callaway Masters, brilliantly came from behind to win the tightest of finishes in 30.00 seconds.

In previewing the final last week, I tipped Callaway Masters to win it, but that was on the assumption that he would get the kind of start from trap 2 that he got from trap 3 at the semi-final stage.

