Callaway Masters made to battle back to win A2 final for Denis Murphy

FRIDAY night’s programme at the Oakview venue featured the final of an A2 525 sweepstake and the winner’s purse of €1,200, made possible by Kerry GOBA sponsorship, was claimed by Denis Murphy, of Listry, whose charge, Callaway Masters, brilliantly came from behind to win the tightest of finishes in 30.00 seconds.

In previewing the final last week, I tipped Callaway Masters to win it, but that was on the assumption that he would get the kind of start from trap 2 that he got from trap 3 at the semi-final stage.

It didn’t happen that way at all, with Brendan Maunsell’s 6/1 outsider, Fire Height Maid, absolutely bombing out of trap 4 and Liam O’Callaghan’s Rushmoor Rambo also getting first run on him.

Rushmoor Rambo challenged Fire Height Maid into the third bend, but that’s not a good place to see through a challenge and he actually lost a bit of ground there, with Callaway Masters (Droopys Sydney – Callaway Razl) chasing behind the pair of them.

At this stage, it was very difficult to see Callaway Masters winning, especially with Rushmoor Rambo ahead of him (they were the 5/2 joint favourites), but Denis Murphy’s charge, very much to his credit, proved equal to the challenge and, in a thrilling run to the line, he got up for a short-head victory over Fire Height Maid, with a length back to Rushmoor Rambo.

Winning owner, Denis Murphy, said afterwards that Callaway Masters is now likely to target the Kingdom Derby at the Oakview venue, along with his kennel mate, Callaway Mort. “He ran a blinder out there tonight and we’re absolutely delighted with him,” Murphy said. “We had a few bob on him as well, to sweeten it nicely for us.”

Backing up the sweepstake final were four first-round heats of an A3 tri-distance sweepstake, also carrying a winner’s purse of €1,200 thanks to further sponsorship by the Kerry GOBA, and, with the first-round heats over 525yds, the standard was set in heat 4 by Seomra Oreo, which clocked a quite superb 28.79 for Catherine O’Connell, of Castleisland, and was one of seven bitches to win on the night.

Housed in trap 4, she disputed the lead with the fast-starting Millridge Mia (trap 3) rounding the third bend and she went on to master her by two lengths, with a short head back to Lassinagh Jet.

Also inside 29.00 seconds in heat 3, on 28.96, was Sporting Charity, owned by Abbeyfeale trainer, Jerry Griffin, and, in fact, Griffin pulled off a terrific treble on the night, initiated by Long Fernandes over 325yds in a very hot 17.57 (S1/ S2 class) and completed in the very last race, over 525yds by Bright Alice in 28.87 (A2 class).

The other heat winners in the tri-distance sweepstake were Millridge Willow (29.43) and Lollypop Kemzo (29.93), while the other winners on the night were: Shelly I Said (18.39), Millabbey Dinger (29.22) and Loher Lee (28.86).