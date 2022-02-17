Kerry

Bumper entry for this weekend’s Castleisland Forestry Rally

All funds raised at this weekend's Castleisland Forestry Rally will be donated to charity

The special class for teenagers in 1000cc cars is making its Kerry debut at this Sunday's Castleisland Forestry Rally and Mossie Costeloe from Tarbert is the second seed. He's pictured here with his dad Jason Photo by John Cleary Expand

kerryman

Seán Moriarty

History will be made on Sunday when a motorsport event will run to raise funds for a charity.

The entire proceeds from Sunday’s Castleisland Forestry will go to the Irish community Air Ambulance.

Privacy