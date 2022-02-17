Bumper entry for this weekend’s Castleisland Forestry Rally

History will be made on Sunday when a motorsport event will run to raise funds for a charity.

The entire proceeds from Sunday’s Castleisland Forestry will go to the Irish community Air Ambulance.

The six-stage event, which gets underway at around 10 am on Sunday is organised by Killarney and District Motor Club.

The event has attracted close to 100 entries making it one of the best-subscribed entries for an Irish gravel rally for years.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance is Ireland’s first and only charity-funded HEMS Air Ambulance.

It works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service and is tasked to respond to serious incidents and medical emergencies from its base in Rathcool, County Cork.

Dermot Healy is Clerk of the Course, he said, “This is the club’s first time running an event where 100% of all profits will go to charity.

"We are delighted to be associated with the Irish Community Air Ambulance and have been overwhelmed with the response from the local community.

"Wonderful sponsors have come on board because of the connection with the Air Ambulance. The service is well known in this area and has helped many people locally.

"However, we want to raise awareness among the entire rally community because you never know when you or someone you love might need the service yourself.”

Killarney and District Motor Club member Liam Moynihan will have the honour of being first on the road for his ‘home’ forestry rally.

The Millstreet, County Cork native is co-driving for Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt in a Ford Fiesta Raly2.

The pair arrive in Kerry on the back of good form. They were fourth overall on last weekend’s Corrib Oil Galway International Rally in the same car.

Last November they were third overall in the Killarney Historic Rally in a Ford Escort Mk2.

East Kerry co-driver Donagh Crowley is on pacenote duty for Ballyvourney’s Ger Lucey in a Mitsubishi Lancer E8.

Denny Greaney will partner Limerick’s PJ O’Connor in another Lancer.

Event -co-sponsor Cyril Wharton will make his gravel rally debut in a newly acquired Subaru Impreza. The former clerk of the course for the event has enticed Donal Falvey out of retirement for the rally.

Elaine Ní Shé is on pace note duty for County Down’s John Gordon in a Ford Escort, while Rathmore school teacher Declan Casey will compete alongside Tyrone’s Hugh McQuaid in a similar machine.

Tommy Commane will co-driver for Hal Lewis – the Limerick driver is starting his 51ST year in motorsport.

Kerry Motor Club’s Mikie Cleary will mark his first Forestry rally start in years alongside Ollie Kierce from Cork. The pair hatched a plan to enter the rally at the recent Galway International Rally.

Sam Leech joked that he believes that this loose surface rally will offer more grip than the recent tarmac Galway Rally.

There is a record number of Junior 1000 drivers entered in the rally. The special class for teenagers in 1000cc cars is making its Kerry debut and 17-year-old Mossie Costeloe from Tarbert is the second seed.

As he still does not have a full road licence his co-driver Jonathan Keane will have to drive their Peugeot 107 on the road sections.