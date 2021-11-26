Bumper entry for Saturday’s Rentokil-Initial Killarney Historic Rally

Killarney and District Motor Club will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Rentokil-Initial Killarney Historic Rally in style on Saturday.

A record 160 cars will start the six-stage event, the only rally in Ireland dedicated to historic machinery.

The top seeds are World Rally Championship stars Craig Breen and Paul Nagle in a BMW M3. It will be a busy week for the Irish crew who are preparing for the 2022 WRC season with M-Sport Ford.

Earlier this week they were in the Gap region of France testing their new Ford Puma for the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally in January.

They are expected back in Ireland late on Thursday night ahead of their Friday recce and pre-event test in the BMW that has been hired from The Netherlands especially for the rally.

“I am counting down the days to the Rentokil initial Killarney Historic Rally,” said Breen. “I am really, really looking forward to it, especially going there with such an iconic car like a BMW M3.”

Breen and Nagle’s chief opposition will come from newly crowned Northern Ireland Rally Champion Jonny Greer and his Welsh co-driver Dai Roberts in a Ford Sierra Cosworth.

The number one slot on the door panel has been left blank in memory of two club stalwarts, Johnny Hickey and Mike Falvey who passed away earlier this year.

Two former winners of the event, Denis Moynihan and Mark Falvey start at four and five in their Ford Escort Mk1s.

Local driver Alan Ring and his West Cork navigator Adrian Deasy start at six in their third outing in their newly restored, ex-works, Subaru Legacy.

40th anniversaries

At least two Killarney and District Motor Club driver will celebrate their 40th year in motorsport this weekend.

Denis Cronin, a former winner of the Rally of the Lakes and Kerry Winter Rally made his debut at the 1981 Killarney event.

Thomas Randles, from Kilgarvan, is around slightly longer than Cronin. He made his rally debut on the Circuit of Munster Rally in June 1981 when that event was based in Lissdoonvarna, County Clare.

“I used my Ford Escort road car,” explained Thomas, “We had no idea what we were doing, I was serving my apprenticeship as a mechanic in Cork, we put two helmets into the back seat and struck off for Clare. When the rally was over we drove the car back to Cork.”

Modified Rally

The battle for honours in the keenly contested Modified section is likely to be an all-local affair.

The top seed in this section is Killarney’s Colin O’Donoghue and his Glenflesk co-driver Kieran O’Donoghue. The defending modified champions made history in Belgium in September by winning the Escort Rally Special in Chimay.

Rob Duggan and Ger Conway won the overall historic title in 2019 but are entered in the modified section on this occasion.

Throughout various lockdowns, the Aghadoe man built a new Ford Escort Mk2. They gave it a shakedown on the Kerry Winter Rally earlier this month but withdrew after a few stages due to brake and exhaust issues.

Returning immigrants

Several Kerry people who are now based in foreign countries have returned home especially to tackle the event.

Listowel man Ray Hilliard, a member of the London Irish Motor Club is returning to his native Kerry for his second rally this year.

He already contested the Banna Beach Resort Kerry Winter Rally earlier this month in his Ford Escort Mk1

Joining him on the entry list is London Irish chairman Mick Smith. He is originally from High St (where Foley’s Townhouse is now situated) and he, like his club mate Hilliard, is tackling his second Kerry rally this year in his Hillman Avenger.

In the Modified section, co-driver Shane Buckley, another London Irish Motor Club member, is on co-driving duties for his cousin Aidan Buckley in Ford Escort Mk2.

Kenneth Quirke, an event winner as a co-driver on the other side of the Atlantic, returns from his New York base to drive the family Talbot Sunbeam in the rally.