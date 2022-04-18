Kerry

Bryan Cooper wins feature race at Cork, while Enright and Kennedy also visit winners’ enclosure over Easter weekend

Phillip Enright and Sir Bob jump the last to win at Cork on Sunday for Robert Tyner and owner JP McManus. Photo by David Keane/Racing Post

Bryan Cooper landed the Easter Sunday feature race at Cork where he partnered Melon, trained by Willie Mullins, to an easy success in the Grade 3 Baroneracing.com Chase. Cooper made all the running on the even money favourite to beat the Charles Byrnes-trained and Phillip Enright-ridden Doctor Duffy by eight lengths, with last year’s Aintree Grand National hero Minella Times a further 17 lengths away in third place.

Tralee jockey Enright was a winner later on the Cork card when teaming up with old ally Robert Tyner to take the three-mile handicap hurdle with the 10-year-old Sir Bob. A 15/2 chance in the colours of JP McManus, he was clear after the second last hurdle and beat the Paul Nolan-trained Martha Divine by 10 lengths.

Meanwhile, Jack Kennedy was also among the winners at Fairyhouse on Saturday, getting the Easter Festival off to a winning start on the Noel Meade-trained Bugs Moran in the three-mile handicap hurdle. The 10/1 chance looked up against it as Joseph O'Brien’s Eric Bloodaxe skipped a few lengths clear over the final hurdle but Dingle pilot Kennedy’s patience paid off as the five-year-old swept by to win by a length and three-parts in the colours of owner Jack Singleton.

