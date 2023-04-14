Bryan Cooper takes up ambassadorial role for upcoming Killarney Races season

Recently retired jockey Bryan Cooper is to take up the role of official ambassador for the 2023 season at Killarney Races.

Cooper has made media headlines in the last couple of weeks following his shock announcement that he was hanging up his riding boots at just 30 years of age. The news came as a surprise may to many but the talent Tralee man is showing the same fortitude and resilience in the new and evolving chapter of his life as he did when race riding.

In recognition of his successful riding career and the courage, honesty and grace he has shown throughout his career, Killarney Racecourse has announced Cooper as their official ambassador for the 2023 season.

“The support I have received since I announced my retirement has been incredible. The swift approach by my local track to be their official ambassador for the season was most welcomed and a very special honour indeed,” Cooper said. “I love horse-racing, I always have loved it and I always will and whatever the next chapter in my career holds this is a cracking start for which I am grateful and I can’t wait to be there on the opening day of the season on May 14.”

Chairman of Killarney Racecourse, Billy O’Sullivan said: “For Killarney Races this was obvious fit. We are only too delighted to show our support of Bryan Cooper as the next chapter in his career unfolds and we are very much looking forward to working with him in the build-up to and during our four-festival season here at Killarney Races.

"Bryan is a fantastic young man who has shown great courage in choosing to speak out the way he has done about his reasons for retiring and he did so with such grace, it is most honourable and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

The news of Cooper’s ambassadorial role comes as preparations are well underway at the scenic racecourse for their busy racing season, which is set to kick off from May 14. With four festivals to choose from, between May and October, there is something for everyone from tickets to dining options at Ireland’s most scenic racecourse as all packages officially go live online.

MayFest takes place from Sunday to Tuesday, May 14 to 16 inclusive, offering two jump cards followed by an all-flat fixture. A popular fixture with locals, this offers a great chance to let your hair down before the tourist season really kicks off in town!

JulyFest is a real highlight on the racing and social calendar that takes place from Monday 17th to Friday 21st inclusive with a mix of national hunt and flat meetings across the 5 day fixture. There is plenty of competition off the track also, as Friday 21 will host the Lee Strand Best Dressed competitions.

AugustFest takes place from Thursday to Saturday, 24 to 26 inclusive. A wonderful festival to mark the last hurrah of the busy Summer season in the Kingdom. This is a great social occasion with top class racing where all the fun of a festival is guaranteed in abundance.

OctoberFest is a relatively new addition to the calendar at Killarney Races and offers patrons a more relaxed weekend festival experience on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

There are many options available to experience the festivals at Killarney Races. From general admission tickets with ample public food and beverage offerings, free car parking and ample lawn and indoor seating options to value added group packages complete with race cards, food and beverages. Not to mention, the mouth-watering four course dining and hospitality offering available in the stunning panoramic restaurant complete with a private balcony overlooking the entire racecourse and mountainous backdrop for which Killarney Races is famous.

For further information or to make your festival bookings or for sponsorship and promotional enquiries visit killarneyraces.ie or call 064 6631125.