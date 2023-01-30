Bryan Cooper awarded win in Naas after stewards reverse placings following race review

Bryan Cooper (left) with his father Tom (third from left), winning owner Ciaran Mooney (left of horse), winning rider Patrick Mullins and friends after the success of D Art D Art at Gowran Park on Thursday. Photo by Caroline Norris/Racing Post

Tralee jockey Bryan Cooper and Thedevilscoachman were awarded the Grade 3 Finlay Ford at Naas Novice Chase in the stewards’ room at Naas on Sunday after the pair were adjudged to have been obstructed have been hampered on the run in.

Trained for JP McManus by Noel Meade, the seven-year-old lost out to Willie Mullins’ Ramillies in the race itself, but the 100/30 chance adjudged to have been hampered by the 13/8 favourite on the run to the final fence, and as there was only a neck between the pair at the line, the placings were reversed in favour of Cooper’s mount, which has a number of options at the Cheltenham Festival, if the ground is soft enough.

At the same Naas meeting, Tralee jockey Phillip Enright rode his second winner of the weekend as Aarons Day scored an easy win in the novice handicap chase. The Oliver McKiernan-trained 3/1 favourite led before the second last fence and pulled away to score by seven and a half-lengths from Henry de Bromhead’s Percy Warner.

Enright had landed the two-mile one-furlong handicap chase on the 11-year-old Shakeytry at Fairyhouse on Saturday. In the colours of the Glebeland Farm Partnership, the 8/1 shot added to his recent Naas success when getting the better of the Philip Rothwell-trained Union Park by three-parts of a length for trainer Edward O'Grady.

Meanwhile, at Thursday at Gowran Park, Listowel jockey Kevin Brouder gave Mouse Morris and owner/breeder Margaret Casey success in the two and a half-mile opportunity handicap hurdle with Bluebell Diva. The 7/2 favourite added to a success at Clonmel last month when leading at the second-last hurdle and battling well to beat the Eoin Doyle-trained Optional mix by two and a quarter lengths.

Also at Gowran on Thursday, Tralee trainer Tom Cooper won the concluding bumper with the Patrick Mullins-ridden D Art D Art. Owned by Ciaran Mooney, the 8/1 came with a late run to lead well inside the final furlong and beat the Liz Doyle-trained Jerisk Star by a length, a 10th win in the race for the champion amateur rider.