Breton Avril makes winning return to KGS for O’Regan

Anthony Houlihan with Jamie Harrington and John Hamill and, in front, Holly and Siobhán Harrington, from Ballyduff, enjoying their win with Dunasbuig Lacca after winning in race 4 at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

The much travelled Breton Avril (Skywalker Puma/ Royal Dilemma) made a winning return to the Kingdom Stadium on Saturday night and the James O’Regan trained brindle was at her brilliant best to stop the watch in 28.48 against open class company.

Just one week shy of her third birthday, the James Garnham owned runner has been clocking up the mileage for much of her career. Tilts at the Cork and Limerick Oaks proved fruitless, while her most recent campaign in the Laurels at Curaheen Park came a cropper in the second round.

However, the manner of this victory will come as a timely confident booster to all connected. Sporting the red jacket, the winner was quickly into stride to make the early running. Whilst surrendering ground by moving to the middle on the approach to the bend, she managed to shake off the attentions of fellow pace setter Dooncaha Blaze, and displayed a terrific turn of foot to draw a length clear through the opening bends.