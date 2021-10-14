Breton Avril makes winning return to KGS for O’Regan

Premium
The much travelled Breton Avril (Skywalker Puma/ Royal Dilemma) made a winning return to the Kingdom Stadium on Saturday night and the James O’Regan trained brindle was at her brilliant best to stop the watch in 28.48 against open class company.
Just one week shy of her third birthday, the James Garnham owned runner has been clocking up the mileage for much of her career. Tilts at the Cork and Limerick Oaks proved fruitless, while her most recent campaign in the Laurels at Curaheen Park came a cropper in the second round.
However, the manner of this victory will come as a timely confident booster to all connected. Sporting the red jacket, the winner was quickly into stride to make the early running. Whilst surrendering ground by moving to the middle on the approach to the bend, she managed to shake off the attentions of fellow pace setter Dooncaha Blaze, and displayed a terrific turn of foot to draw a length clear through the opening bends.
Nursing her advantage down the back, Breton Avril extended her lead off the third bend as Cashen Dolphin began to pile on the pressure on second placed Dooncaha Blaze. The 2/1 priced winner showed no sign of relenting on the dash home and was full value for her three-length success. Cashen Dolphin nabbed Dooncaha Blaze off the closing bend and finished a clear second, 1 length clear of his rival.
There were four opening round heats of the RCETS Traceability App Stakes (A6) on the card with Confident Ulmer (Confident Rankin/ Global Queen) setting the standard in the opening heat for in form Castleisland handler Jer Kerins. Having failed to sparkle in recent times, the 2/1 shot returned to winning ways in impressive fashion to score by 12 lengths in a career best time of 29.14.
Quickly into stride on the rails, the winner led throughout the contest and held a commanding four-length cushion approaching the third bend. Kish Bachus led the chase in behind but was making little impression on the leader. Drombeg Queen, who had been gathered momentum following a sluggish start from trap 4, saw her challenge hampered by failing to engineer a clear run past the fading Kish Bachus.
All the while, Confident Ulmer extended her advantage with every stride to score in emphatic style. Kish Bachus managed to hold off Boundtobe Rose for second by the minimum.
Loher Blue (Droopys Roddick/ Loher Baby) claimed a second career success in Race 6 for popular owner Noel O’Leary. In S3/S4 Company, the local runner broke best of all from trap 3 with Anascaul Thomas also racing keenly in the stripped jacket through the opening yards. There was little to choose between the pair through the opening curves, but the latter saw his chances extinguish when racing extremely wide off the final bend.
Loher Blue was ploughing a lone furrow up front at this point and when the advancing Perpetual and Youolo got in a tangle off the last, the race was pretty much over as a contest. The winner returned at odds of 5/2 and scored by three lengths from Perpetual, who enjoyed little luck in running throughout the race.
Also winning on the card were Willowdale Blake 29.33, Coolemore Xena 29.28, An Siopa Beag 18.27, Millridge Ivy 29.92, Cork Miami 29.19, Champers Belle 29.54 and Millridge Leya 29.29.