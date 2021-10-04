Breen and Nagle do more than enough to warrant full-time programme for 2022

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle’s performance in last weekend’s Rally Finland looks to have earned the crew a full-time seat in the 2022 World Rally Championship.

Currently, they are only on a part-time programme with the Hyundai Motorsport World Rally team, but it is highly speculated by WRC insiders that the Waterford/Kerry pairing are on the brink of a two-year deal with a yet to be disclosed manufacturer team beginning with next year’s Rally Monte Carlo.

Their third place overall in Finland at the weekend came on the back of two second places in Belgium and Estonia earlier this year. Results like these make them an attractive prospect to team bosses.

After Friday’s opening loop they were in the lead of the Finnish classic, but their inexperience at the sport’s top-level was evident on Saturday when they were overtaken by the eventual winner, Toyota’s Elfyn Evans and teammate Ott Tanak.

Both drivers enjoy fulltime WRC contracts, something Breen and Nagle desperately want to secure for next year and beyond.

They are remaining coy about their future and when pushed at the post-event press conference Breen confirmed that a deal was close to being finalised and that they would be in Monte Carlo next January. Beyond that, there is nothing confirmed.

“Put on the spot, I guess we’re getting to the days of knowing what the future will hold now,” he said.

When asked if a full-time deal was on the cards he added: “Yeah, it’s looking quite positive now, I would say. Let’s say we’ll be on the start line in Monte.”

Their performance in Finland was particularly impressive, it was a third consecutive podium result for Irish crew after Estonia and Ypres and they led the rally at the end of Friday after taking two stage wins

“It’s a proud moment to finish on the podium in Rally Finland and to have been part of the team’s best result in this event. I can’t honestly believe that we’ve taken three podiums in a row!

"It has been a really good weekend for us, and I have loved every single second. Of course, I’d have loved to have gone to that extra level and to fight for the win. We’re not quite there yet, but it’s so much better than it has been,” said Breen at the finish of the 19th and final stage.

On Saturday evening, while in third place, Breen made reference to his rivals extended seat time after they relegated him from first.

“When you have it in your hands and it starts to go away it's a little disappointing, but we have to be realistic. I think to get that last one per cent is very, very difficult,” he said.

This week will be a huge one for Breen and Nagle, with both Hyundai and M-Sport Ford set to announce their final driver line-ups before the weekend.