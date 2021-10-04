Kerry

Breen and Nagle do more than enough to warrant full-time programme for 2022

Waterford's Craig Breen (left) and Kerry's Paul Nagle (right) celebrate their third successive podium finish in the WRC at last weekend's Rally Finland Photo by Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport Expand

Waterford's Craig Breen (left) and Kerry's Paul Nagle (right) celebrate their third successive podium finish in the WRC at last weekend's Rally Finland Photo by Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

kerryman

Seán Moriarty

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle’s performance in last weekend’s Rally Finland looks to have earned the crew a full-time seat in the 2022 World Rally Championship.

Currently, they are only on a part-time programme with the Hyundai Motorsport World Rally team, but it is highly speculated by WRC insiders that the Waterford/Kerry pairing are on the brink of a two-year deal with a yet to be disclosed manufacturer team beginning with next year’s Rally Monte Carlo.

Their third place overall in Finland at the weekend came on the back of two second places in Belgium and Estonia earlier this year. Results like these make them an attractive prospect to team bosses.

