Bowler and Horgan shoot the lights out in U-13 Cup final as St Brendan’s ease past St Anne’s to win title

The St Brendans Tralee team that won the U13 Cup title at the KABB Juvenile Basketball Cup finals in Tralee on Sunday. Photo by Domnick Walsh

U-13 BOYS CUP FINAL

St Brendans 58

St Annes 34

The Boys U-13 CUp final was similar to the Girls final in that one side was much stronger than the other, with the Anthony Walsh trained St Brendan’s always having too much shooting power for a gallant St Anne’s side. The opening two quarters were won by St Brendans 9-3 and 15-11 as St Brendans led 24-14 at half time. Rory Bowler whose brother Steven plays with Warriors displayed an array of skill that marks him out as a star of the future.

Indeed Rory Bowler and John Horgan shot the lights out while Ogie O’Leary Griffin and Jamie O’Brien kept St Anne’s afloat. Rory Bowler scored 12 points in a dominant third quarter Diarmuid Casey sinking two for St Annes while Adam O’Meara and Jamie O’Brien had one each but St Brendans were now 40-24 clear and the game was over as a contest.

Brooklyn Conway was the star of the four quarter along with John Horgan and Donnchadh Noonan as Rory Bowler watched from the bench as St Brendans pulled right away to win by a wide margin.

Top scorers

St Brendans: Rory Bowler 17, John Horgan 17, Brooklyn Conway 8

St Annes: Diarmuid Casey and Ogie O’Leary Griffin 9 each, Jamie O’Brien 7

U-12 BOYS DIVISION 1 CUP FINAL

St Marys 57

TK Cougars 22

This final is often what can happen in cup finals when one side gets the run on their rivals. Cougars with only 8 players met a powerful unbeaten St Marys side who were well coached by Michael Cahill and veteran Denny Porter. Charlie Tarrant, Fionn Browne and Olly O’Shea dominated the opening quarter as St Marys raced 20-5 clear with Fionn Browne scoring 8 and Charlie Tarrant draining 6. Dara O’Sullivan Cougars best player and Cathal Foley got baskets for the Killarney side.

The second quarter saw St Marys with a fresh 5 on court continue to dominate with Connie O’Connor a real fast mover while Emmet Hickey became the star in the paint with three good buckets and St Marys were 33-9 clear with Setanta Hurley keeping Cougars afloat.

St Marys with Fionn Browne, Connie O’Connor and Olly O’Shea scoring at will with only Dara O’Sullivan and James Rooney able the respond for Cougars, it was one way traffic as St Marys began the final quarter 45-17 in front.

The feature of the final quarter was young Zak Buckley looking like Steph Curry with two superb outside shots as St Marys cruised to a big win.

Top scorers

St Marys: Fionn Browne 14, Charlie Tarrant 8, Connie O’Connor 7

TK Cougars: James Rooney 7, Dara O’Sullivan 5, Setanta Hurley 4