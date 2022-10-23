Bourke trained Coolavanny Bliss wins A3 Tri Distance Sweepstake final in remarkable fashion to take €1,500 purse

Kieran Casey, KGS Racing Manager, second from left, makes the winning presentation on behalf of the sponsor to winning owner Ruairi Burke after Coolavanny Bliss won the Kingdom Fast Hire Try-Distance Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound stadium on Friday night. Included on left is Cillian Reidy and on the right is Kieran Burke. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

IT is a long time ago since I set out by car from Tralee on a trip to the old greyhound stadium in Cork, along with fellow townies, the Flaherty brothers , to back a greyhound owned by the late Jim Bourke, also of Tralee, but two punctures, one outside Castleisland and the other high up on the Nadd road in Cork, prevented us from getting to the track where Jim’s greyhound simply romped home at odds of 2/1.

Memories of that fruitless journey were stirred for me last Friday night because Jim Bourke’s grandson and great grandson scored a thrilling victory with their bitch, Coolavanny Bliss, in the final of the Kingdom Fast Hire A3 Tri Distance Sweepstake, which was worth a handsome €1,500 to them.

The grandson is, of course, Tralee track bookmaker, Kieran Bourke, whose father, Broddy, has been an institution for so long in the betting ring at the Oakview venue, and the great grandson is Kieran’s 17-year-old son, Ruairi, an outstanding young footballer who was a member of this year’s Kerry minor football team.

The Bourkes live in Castleisland and that is where Kieran and Ruairi, in whose name Coolavanny Bliss runs, groomed Coolavanny Bliss for Friday night’s success.

“I look after the feeding and myself and Ruairi do all the galloping; Ruairi is a huge part of the operation,” said Kieran.

“We have only two greyhounds racing and it’s marvellous to come along and win a sweepstake of this importance. I was lucky enough to win two sweepstake finals in Cork over the years, but I never won a sweepstake final in Tralee up to this even though I was involved in a lot of them.”

The fact that Friday night’s final was over 550yds, from 500yds and 525yds in the first two rounds, most definitely suited Coolavanny Bliss, which is by Magical Bale out of Coolavanny Tammy. The longer the better for this lady, though it has to be said that it was very hard to see her winning as the final progressed.

“”It was a messy enough race and our lady was ten lengths behind at the third bend,” said Kieran. “She came with a strong run, but, after being denied off the last bend, she was still two lengths behind at the 525 finishing line. It was quite something by her to get up for a narrow victory on the 550 finishing line.”

Coolavanny Biliss, which ran from trap 5, was actually last into the opening bend and, although she ran that first bend well, she was, if anything, twelve to fourteen lengths behind on the back straight as the fast-starting Send It Gems and Oak Green cut out the pace up front and disputed the lead rounding the third bend ahead of Ballywilliam Boy. It was quite something the way Coolavanny Bliss thundered into the race after that and achieved victory.

The plan now is to run Coolavanny Bliss over 750 yards and Kieran Bourke is targeting a novice sweepstake over this distance for her. “I have absolutely no doubt that she will excel over 750 yards and that an exciting long distance career beckons for her,” he said.

Coolavanny Bliss was returned at odds of 7/2 and the one which finished a neck behind her in second place was 12/1 outsider, Pat McMahon’s Send It Gems, which belied his odds in a big way. Third, three-quarters of a length behind Send It Gems, was Ballywilliam Boy, and there was a further three-quarters of a length back to 2/1 favourite, Oak Green – meaning that less than two lengths covered the first four over the line. The winning time was 30.78 (.10 fast).

Cashen Dynamo had the misfortune to fall on the back straight when contesting off the pace with Coolavanny Bliss on his inside, so the luck was certainly out there for Chris Houlihan’s charge. Dan Cahill’s Samba Bella encountered early traffic problems and could not get into contention, finishing three and a half lengths behind Oak Green in fifth place.

Also on Friday’s programme were three first-round heats of the McSweeney Bros A4 500 Sweepstake (winner, €1,000) and the fastest winner on 27.42 was Millridge Timmy, owned by Caoimhe Maria O’Mahony, of Millstreet. He won heat 2 by five lengths from Steeple Rd Milan.

Heat 1 was won in 27.60 by Free Sandwiches, owned by a syndicate headed up by Dr David O’Brien, of Tralee, while heat 3 was won in 27.82 by Millridge Cora, owned by none other than Donal G O’Mahony, father of Caoimhe Maria O’Mahony.

It was a night of fast times generally, starting with the opening sprint which was won in 17.51 (.05 fast) by Timmy Carmody’s Carmac Bruiser and ending with a quite sensational run of 28.33 (.10 fast) by the Jack Kennelly-trained Bolt You Sayin.

Just how unlucky was the latter at the semi-final stage of the Kingdom Fast Hire Tri Distance Sweepstake a week previously and you’d be scratching your head to know when an A3 525 race was last won in such a fast time.

There was also a sprint run of 17.44 by the Ventry-owned Fahan Rebel, while two 525 winners, the Chris Houlihan-trained Bowline Dyson and the Abbeyfeale-owned Monabricka clocked the identical time of 28.63. All told, a night of high entertainment value.