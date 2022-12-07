Bobsleigh Dream and Annagh Bailey carry Kerry hopes in Irish Leger final this Saturday

Liam Dowling's 12/1 outsider, Ballymac Johnjo ran up the final of the National Puppy Sweepstake at Shelbourne Park

A Kerry-owned greyhound could be pulling off the winner’s purse of €30,000 after Bobsleigh Dream (7/4) won the first semi-final of the Matchbook Irish Leger (winner, €30,000) at Limerick last Saturday, in quite brilliant fashion for Willie Joe Murphy, of Gneeveguilla (trainer, Pat Buckley).

Annagh Bailey (7/1) also brilliantly won the second semi-final for Peter Stackpoole, who lives in Lixnaw, and his brother, Dan, who lives in Athea (trainer, Rachel Wheeler). The respective winning times were 29.54 and 29.51.

Bobsleigh Dream has a trap 1 draw in the final this Saturday night and Annagh Bailey will be in trap 5. It would be just brilliant for the Kerry connections if either of them was to win. In trap 2 will be Tralee’s juvenile classic winner, Wi Can Dream, which finished third behind Annagh Bailey.

Alas, there was no luck for Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Run and Ballymac Whispa in the second semi-final of the Leger.

LIAM Dowling was also very much involved at Shelbourne Park where he ran up the final of the National Puppy Sweepstake with 12/1 outsider, Ballymac Johnjo, for a consolation prize of €3,000. The winner here was Up The Style, which is by Des Grace’s stud dog, Pestana.

On the supporting programme, Dowling enjoyed a terrific treble with Ballymac Bar, Ballymac Bailey and Ballymac Finn, to soften the Leger disappointment somewhat along with the second placing of Ballymac Johnjo at such big odds.

JUST two winners managed to break 29.00 seconds at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Oakview venue and the first of them, Hawthorn Lucy, did so in some style in the opening A2 525 by clocking 28.64. The other sub-29.00secs winner was Nocturnal Freya, which ended the night in another A2 525 by clocking 28.88 for Nóirín McElligott, of Lixnaw.

Other winners were Lotts Rd Flyer, 29.23; Send It Dancer, 29.24; Clounamon Jewel, 29.16; Millridge Mick, 29.29; Oak Trek, 29.28; Confident Vance, 29.73; Mia Go Paddy, 29.08; Smearla Sydney, 29.71.

GREYHOUND Racing Ireland has responded to the cost-of-living situation by providing an extra €150,000 in prizemoney for the month of December. More than welcome that, especially at the country tracks.

DOGGY people will join in sympathy to a great doggy family on the death of Laurence O’Regan, of Baltovin, Ardfert, who was buried in the new Abbey cemetery, Ardfert, on Monday of this week.