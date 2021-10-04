Bexhill Flare wins Desmond Cup at Glin for local owners

Premium
Bexhill Flare (Adios Alonso/ Winter Watch) was the toast of Glin on Sunday evening following his victory in the coveted Desmond Cup. A Trial Stake winner on the same sod two seasons ago at the Galway & Oranmore fixture, the Brendan Matthew’s trained fawn again displayed his likeness for the testing incline when producing a dominant display in the final to deny long odds favourite, Hope Razor.
Having previously won the event back in 2009 with Bexhill Brian, joint owners and club stalwarts, John Barrett and Conor Sheehan, will no doubt be buoyed for the season ahead. Champion Stakes qualification is the priority for Bexhill Flare this term and having failed to sparkle in the Derby as a pup, connections will feel they have unfinished business at the National Meeting.
In what was a competitive renewal of the event, there were some notable performers amongst the 16 entrants. Bedford Ben, who will line out in the 2020/21 Derby in February for Listowel handler Brian O’ Brien, certainly enhanced his aspirations for Classic success. He really caught the eye over the opening two runs of the event and was unfortunate to lose out in the penultimate round to eventual winner, Bexhill Flare. In response to his weekend exerts, the Listowel owned runner’s odds of success at the National Meeting have shortened into 12/1.
Runner-up Hope Razor will no doubt come on plenty for the outing too and his credentials for the Derby appear keenly priced at 14/1.
The three Trial Stake tickets on offer were hotly contested. Derby Wonder (NewInn Wonder/ Well Friend) impressed when scoring in the 2020/21 qualifier for Michael O’Sullivan and Cormac Thompson from Foynes.
The winner coursed off the red collar in the final against long odds favourite Kyle Raimund, and while the pair bumped on an occasion or two early in the buckle, the winner quickly shook off his rival to take command and found another gear from halfway to score by two lengths. His weekend achievements earned a quote of 14/1 for the Classic.
Kildare owners Fintan and John Comerford followed up their momentous Derby success with Susie Sapphire at Shelbourne last month by bagging both the Oaks and Derby tickets with Excelerate (Needham Danger/ Annual Time) and Metal Man (NewInn Wonder/ Touch Of Class) respectively.
The latter looks an exciting prospect having come through this stern test with the minimum of fuss. Trained by Brendan Matthews, the January pup was a short priced 1/4 favourite going to slips in the decider against John Wilson’s Annual Draiocht.
The winner quickly took command of the course and stayed on well from halfway to win by 2 lengths. The manner of his victory has seen him introduced at the summit of the Derby market on 12/1.
The Comerford double was completed when Excelerate got the flag in the Oaks qualifier. Her final clash with Pheobes Pride was a thrilling buckle which went down to the final stride. Both finalists came from the kennels of Kevin Barry, and the general consensus was that Excelerate would go and dominate the buckle.
As the script suggested, the latter showed in front over the opening yards and quickly took control of the course. However, in what was a short slip, Pheobes Pride quickly reduced the deficit and on the approach to the opening score was firmly in contention. The outsider appeared to make a decisive push late on, but it was Excelerate who got the flag in what was a ‘judge’s decision'.
Ocean Kerrie (NewInn Wonder/ Duarigle Magic), who was 6/1 in the long odds book, collected the points in the All Age Bitch event for owner Tom Fitzgerald, Clonlara. The winner played second fiddle through the opening yards of the final against Amazeandastound, however, was quickly back on terms and finished much the stronger to score comfortably by two lengths.
The Local Stake was won by the Patrick Fitzgerald owned Offshore Wonder (NewInn Wonder/Offshore View) who ran out a convincing winner of the final course against Collacilla.