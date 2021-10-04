Bexhill Flare wins Desmond Cup at Glin for local owners

Owners Conor Sheehan and John Barrett from Glin with their trophies after their greyhound Bexhill Flare won the Desmond Cup. Also included are trainers Ben and Damien Matthews. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

Bexhill Flare (Adios Alonso/ Winter Watch) was the toast of Glin on Sunday evening following his victory in the coveted Desmond Cup. A Trial Stake winner on the same sod two seasons ago at the Galway & Oranmore fixture, the Brendan Matthew’s trained fawn again displayed his likeness for the testing incline when producing a dominant display in the final to deny long odds favourite, Hope Razor.

Having previously won the event back in 2009 with Bexhill Brian, joint owners and club stalwarts, John Barrett and Conor Sheehan, will no doubt be buoyed for the season ahead. Champion Stakes qualification is the priority for Bexhill Flare this term and having failed to sparkle in the Derby as a pup, connections will feel they have unfinished business at the National Meeting.

In what was a competitive renewal of the event, there were some notable performers amongst the 16 entrants. Bedford Ben, who will line out in the 2020/21 Derby in February for Listowel handler Brian O’ Brien, certainly enhanced his aspirations for Classic success. He really caught the eye over the opening two runs of the event and was unfortunate to lose out in the penultimate round to eventual winner, Bexhill Flare. In response to his weekend exerts, the Listowel owned runner’s odds of success at the National Meeting have shortened into 12/1.