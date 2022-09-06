Kerry

Beaufort owner Denis Murphy qualifies Callaway Masters and Callaway Pro Am for Irish Derby quarter-finals

Liam Dowling has three runners still in Irish Derby contention while Brendan Maunsell runs Bulletfromagun in the fourth quarter-final next Saturday

There will be plenty of Kerry interest in the Boylesports Irish Derby quarter-finals this Saturday with Denis Murphy, Liam Dowling and Brendan Maunsell running dogs at the Dublin venue Expand

John Barry

THERE was no racing at Tralee Track on Saturday night because of a malfunction with the mechanical hare, but a good few people stayed on to watch third-round heats of the Boylesports Derby on the track monitors, as well as action from other tracks, and, in a very nice gesture, complimentary finger food was provided for them.

It was also possible to have a bet on the Tote and, as it turned out, it was a pretty good night for Kerry greyhounds still in the running for the winner’s purse of €125,000 in the Boylesports Derby.

