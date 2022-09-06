Beaufort owner Denis Murphy qualifies Callaway Masters and Callaway Pro Am for Irish Derby quarter-finals

THERE was no racing at Tralee Track on Saturday night because of a malfunction with the mechanical hare, but a good few people stayed on to watch third-round heats of the Boylesports Derby on the track monitors, as well as action from other tracks, and, in a very nice gesture, complimentary finger food was provided for them.

It was also possible to have a bet on the Tote and, as it turned out, it was a pretty good night for Kerry greyhounds still in the running for the winner’s purse of €125,000 in the Boylesports Derby.

Indeed, Denis Murphy, of Beaufort, enjoyed another terrific double with Callaway Masters and Callaway Pro Am, both trained in Tipperary by Owen McKenna. Callaway Masters won heat 4 by a length from the Liam Dowling-trained Hoodoo Brown in 29.86 and Callaway Pro Am won heat 6 by a head from long-odds favourite, Coolavanny Hoffa, in 29.76.

The odds about Murphy’s winners were 9/2 and 5/1, making it a very handsome 32/1 double, and, indeed, Callaway Pro Am has shortened to 10/1 to win out, with Callaway Masters at 50/1.

Special reference has to be made to the quite remarkable manner in which Hoodoo Brown picked up from last place into the closing bend to claim second spot behind Callaway Masters and one can only imagine how effective this fellow would be over longer distances. As things stand, he can still be backed at 33/1 and he is one of three greyhounds that Liam Dowling has facing into the quarter-finals this Saturday night, the others being Ballymac Finn (still 10/1 following his defeat to Romeo Magico) and Killeacle Phelps (50/1).

In there, too, at the huge odds of 100/1 is the well-named Bulletfromagun, which Brendan Maunsell trains in Abbeydorney for a syndicate headed up by Michael O’Leary, of Ardfert. Bulletfromagun has remarkable early acceleration and he distinguished himself well in losing an exciting duel with Barefoot Supremo by three-quarters of a length in 29.66.

Still heading the long-odds market despite losing to Callaway Pro Am is Coolavanny Hoffa, at 5/1, while Romeo Magico is second favourite at 6/1.

Bad weather made for slow enough going last Saturday night and, hopefully, the weather will be more favourable this Saturday night. The best of luck to all carrying Kerry hopes.

The draw for the quarter-finals is (trap order):

First quarter-final: Ballymac Finn, Romeo Magico, Tullig Raven, Skywalker Barry, Gortkelly Nestor, Bockos Budsit.

Second quarter-final: Hoodoo Brown, Callaway Masters, Cryptopunk, Vincenzo, Coolavanny Hoffa, Savana Hero.

Third quarter-final: Barefoot Supremo, Droopys Gravy, Maries Wedding, Killeacle Whelps, Born Warrior, Droopys Nice One.

Fourth quarter-final: Explosive Boy, Crafty Kokoro, Callaway Pro Am, Annagh Bailey, Clona Blu, Bulletfromagun.