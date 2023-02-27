Battling Scotts Lakers fall agonisingly short away to Dublin Lions

INSUREMYVAN.IE MENS DIVISION 1

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 93

Scotts Lakers 87

If points were given out for effort, the Scotts Lakers would definitely be at the top of the queue after this one.

For the fourth time in four weeks they were on the road, their second trip to Dublin in consecutive weeks and once again they gave all they could. This time it was almost enough, but the Lions roared when it mattered most in the final minutes as they steamed past a tired Lakers side who really couldn't give any more.

For long periods it looked like the visitors were going to end the February tour of Ireland with a much needed, and merited, win but they couldn't match the increase in intensity the Lions injected in the final quarter.

Much like the last few defeats though, there were certainly positives to be plucked out of the game. Eoin Carroll, in his eighteenth year, gave an outstanding display hitting 18 points and using his height to great effect around the basket.

Senan O’Leary, not much older, hit the same tally, including four three pointers, as he hit double figures for the fourth game in-a-row. Mark Sheehan, another teenager, hit another hat-trick of threes and alongside Jack O’Sullivan these four players have made a real impact this season.

Add in Oisín Spring and the older Jamie O’Sullivan, still the right side of 21, and you've the nucleus of a squad for years to come. On the night the Lakers hit an impressive fourteen from beyond the arc as the reliable Jack Ferguson and Captain Rui Saravia battled through the full match manfully.

The opening four minutes were evenly matched, Eoin Carroll and Saravia matching Righ Dau and Tiernan Howe exploits. Carroll and Jack Ferguson swapped scores with Harvey Killeen and Laurence Caffrey before Rui Saravia and Ferguson and Jamie O’Sullivan with threes helped the Lakers into a 22-15 lead.

Carroll and Howe netted for their sides respectively before Senan O’Leary and Ferguson caught fire to help the Lakers into a 32-19 first quarter lead.

Oisin Spring started the second quarter and even though Eoin Carroll netted again the Lions got on a roll with Howe and Caffrey cutting the gap to five, 34-29. Mark Sheehan, not long in, hit his first three, a feat matched by O’Leary and the Lions took a time out to talk it over at 40-31.

Eoin Carroll showed his versatility from outside before Righ Dau snapped out of a quiet spell to help the Lions reduce the deficit to seven, 45-38. They now, however, were in team foul trouble, something Saravia and Ferguson exploited. Dau was starting to heat up though but despite that the half time lead was still seven, 50-43.

One started to get the sense that the night could belong to the Lakers in the third quarter as they defended tenaciously and scored with great economy. They stretched the lead to nine, 70-61.

Ferguson started this quarter with a three, was then fouled in the act of shooting a three, and the lead was soon stretched to eleven. Senan O’Leary and Mark Sheehan both threw in well timed threes, but rather ominously Dau was definitely finding his mojo for the Lions and that served to be a sign of what’s to come for the final quarter.

It still looked good for the Lakers as O'Leary's three pushed the lead out to twelve, but much like a fisherman reeling in his dinner the Lions started to roll. Initially Eoin Carroll, Saravia and Sheehan with another three repulsed the hook and with 6.54 to go it was 81-72 to the Lakers.

Cian Tiernan and Dau hit eight without reply and with the lead down to one the Lakers took the luxury of a timeout to try and wrestle back momentum, but in the space of one minute Caffrey, Howe and Tiernan hit another eight without reply, a run broken by a nice Carroll move under the ring. Dau and Howe put the final nails in the Lakers coffin with O’Leary and Ferguson hit late consolations to leave the score at 93-87.

In an even scoring spread for the Lakers Jack Fergsuon had 22, Senan O’Leary (18), Eoin Carroll (18), Rui Saravia (17), Mark Sheehan (9), Jamie O’Sullivan (3), Oisin Spring.

Righ Dau was top of the charts for the Lions with 36 points, Tiernan Howe shot 17, Cian Tiernan (15) and Laurence Caffrey netted 11.

The Lakers return home this weekend with a double header of fixtures. On Friday night at 8.15 in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre Portlaoise Panthers are the visitors. They have only six wins in the league, but they are one of the form horses at the moment winning three of the last four matches.

Their top scorer this season has been Indiana University Kokomo graduate Desean Hampton who lines up alongside old reliables Gary Morrissey and Seán Condon. Davin McEvoy is also in a great run of form averaging 23 points in his last three games.

On Saturday night , again in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre , but at the earlier time of 7.30, the University of Ulster will be looking to cement their play off spot.

Having captured the National Cup earlier this year they are full of confidence and have Corkonian Conor O’Sullivan in their ranks. He is currently studying at the University and is a former underage star with the famed Neptune Club in Cork.

They also boast Nate Shafer who has plenty of experience having previously played with SETU Carlow.