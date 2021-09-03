Batting heroics cannot save cricketers on disappointing weekend

Munster Division 1

On Saturday, Midleton 2nd XI visited Spa to lock horns with their equivalent Kerry squad in a 45-over match which produced one of the tightest finishes of the season. Kerry batted first and were looking very wobbly after 25 overs at 116 for 7. But Awais Saghir has rediscovered his rhythm in recent weeks and compiled a brilliant century to enable the home team to post a very defendable 230; his total of 110 came off 77 balls (eight 6s and seven 4s).

One of the best known cricket maxims is ‘catches win matches’, but in the Midleton run chase, Kerry fielders allowed too many catching opportunities to go to ground. That meant the visitors had valuable wickets in hand in the latter stages of the innings.

Tension rose through the final ten overs as the scores got closer to parity. At the start of the final over all three results were still possible. Kerry needed one wicket to win, Midleton needed two runs for victory, a tie, the third possibility. A boundary 4 off the second ball of the final over meant Kerry, who were in the ascendancy for most of the run chase, conceded defeat by 1 wicket.

Kerry 2nd XI: 230 all out, lost to Midleton 2nd XI: 233 for 9, by 1 wicket.

Munster Division 2

Whilst both Saturday matches produced plenty of runs and close finishes, Kerry 3rds match against Limerick 3 at Spa on Sunday, was a low scoring affair and somewhat one-sided. Oddly, given the sunshine, it was the bowlers who dominated. Kerry dismissed all the visitor’s top five batsmen for single figures but Younus Mahmood (24) dug in and got Limerick up to 125. Although that was more of a chase than anticipated earlier on, Kerry would have been happy enough as their openers walked out to start the run-chase.

Unfortunately for Kerry, both openers and batsmen 3 & 4 were all back in the pavilion by the end of the 5th over, the score a worrying 18 runs for 4 wickets. While the Kerry bowlers performed well enough, Limerick were excellent; their tight lines and consistent control strangled the Kerry batting line up. Only Jared Fell (22) got into double figures as he struck two defiant 4's and a 6 to bring the Kerry score closer to respectability. But 70 was all the home squad could muster as the 10th wicket fell; Ramoji Alla 3-8 and Moshtaq Safi 2-18, the two standout bowlers for Limerick 3rds.

Limerick 3rd XI: 125 all out, beat Kerry 3rd XI 70 all out, by 55 runs.

Munster Division 3

Batters love sunshine and at Farmers Cross on Saturday, Merril Kahapola compiled a superb century(124) for Harlequins as the home side set a daunting target of 277 off their 40 overs. A run-rate of 7 an over is always challenging, but the visitors did not buckle. Centuries are rare events for batsmen in club cricket, so it was a bitter irony for Kerry Cricket Club that though Brian Hehir smacked 129, his maiden century and the second of the match, his heroics were not enough to claim a victory.

This was a scintillating match that produced 536 runs from the full 80 overs; serious entertainment. With great spirit, Kerry kept close to the required run-rate and came within a whisker of getting across the line. For Quins, centurion Merril got support from Pankaj(28) and Freddie Froggatt(35), while Kerry's Brian Hehir found his best support from fellow opener Farooq (36) and Prince Thomas (21).

Cork Harlequins 4th XI: 277 for 6, beat Kerry 4th XI: 259 for 6 by 18 runs.