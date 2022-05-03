Barren weekend for Kerry Cricket Club as all three teams suffer defeats

Kerry teams lost to Cork County, Cork Harlequins and Nenagh at the Oyster Oval in The Spa at the weekend

MUNSTER CRICKET PREMIER DIVISION

Following their resounding win at Galway last weekend, the Kerry’s 1st XI found themselves in a much closer encounter with Cork County on Sunday in The Oval at The Spa, Tralee. Both teams were missing key players and the resulting contest at Spa was yet another nail-biter. Kerry opted to bat first, and after losing Bilal Ahmed in the first over Khurram Iqbal (45) and Awais Saghir (40) prospered, putting on 81 runs before the 2nd wicket fell.

After that though only Owais Bacca (23) made a significant contribution as Kerry failed to build on their excellent start and were all out for 166; and, with Cork Counties reputation in mind, that looked like a sadly inadequate challenge. But sport is full of surprises, by the end of the 8th over Cork had 23 runs on the board but had already lost their 5 top batters - Owais Bacca claiming 4 of those.

Nabeel Anjum and Byron McDonagh decided enough was enough - they dug in and then succeeded in turning the match on its head. Nabeel amassed an impressive 73 n.o., McDonagh racked up 31 and Eshan O'Sullivan chipped in with a useful 26. So in spite of their uncharacteristically poor start, the Lee-siders hauled themselves back into contention and edged past their target with two wickets in hand and two overs to spare.

Kerry 1st XI: 166 a.o. lost to Cork County 1st XI: 167 for 8, by 2 wickets.

MUNSTER CRICKET DIVISION 1

Cork Harlequins’ 2nds visited The Spa on Saturday and soon had the home team in deep trouble. Although Kerry won the toss and chose to bat first, Quins bowlers Adam Hickey and Anish were simply too good. By the tenth over, the top six Kerry batters had been dismissed for single figures with the scoreboard reading 33 for 6. Brian Andrews and debutant Varun joint top-scored with 20 as they and Shohaib (12) showed some resistance.

Quins didn't let Kerry off the hook and closed out the innings for a dismal 95 in the 29th over. When Kerry took the field, skipper Adil Dar had the pleasure of removing Munster coach Ted Williamson and the talented Adam Hickey very cheaply. But 23 from John Buss and 19 from Kieran O'Reilly provided the foundation for Quins to ease past their target in only 24 overs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Kerry 2nd XI: 96 a.o. lost to Cork Harlequins 2nd XI: 96 for 5, by 5 wickets.

MUNSTER CRICKET DIVISION 2

Kerry’s 3rds hosted Nenagh 2nds on Bank Holiday Monday in The Oyster Oval, but the third home match of the weekend found the home squad on the wrong side of a tight encounter, yet again. Skipper Prince Thomas picked up 3 for 22 to help restrict the visitors, but Barath Kumar hit a maiden half-century (58) to help Nenagh post 150.

Chasing a low total, the all too familiar pattern of wickets falling early and cheaply left Kerry in dire straits, 6 for 36 after 13 overs. Farooq Hussain (24), Thomas Mathew (27) and Libin Philip (23) put up some rear-guard resistance, but it proved too little too late; Kerry all out for 136 inside 36 overs.

Nenagh 2nd XI: 150 a.o. beat Kerry 3rd XI 136 a.o. by 14 runs.