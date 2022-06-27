Kerry

Baltovin Tumble and Seomra Johnjacob fancied to win A3 525 sweepstake semi-finals on Friday

Trevor Cronin with Sonia Misztal and Adam Cronin from Ballyduff enjoying the racing at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last Friday. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

John Barry

IN fairly sharp contrast to all the excitement of the Race of Champions final a week previously and, indeed, the huge Ardfert GAA night the night after that, first-round heats of an A3 525 sweepstake was the event holding pride of place at Tralee Track last Friday and, thanks to sponsorship provided by Greene’s Meats of Ballinasloe, it carries a winner’s purse of €1,400.

The Greene’s Meats sponsorship is down to the connection which Brendan Nolan, who runs the doggy supplies shop at the Oakview venue and who is chairman of the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association, has with the Galway company, and fair play to Brendan and Greene’s Meats for making such excellent sponsorship possible.

