Baltovin Tumble and Seomra Johnjacob fancied to win A3 525 sweepstake semi-finals on Friday

IN fairly sharp contrast to all the excitement of the Race of Champions final a week previously and, indeed, the huge Ardfert GAA night the night after that, first-round heats of an A3 525 sweepstake was the event holding pride of place at Tralee Track last Friday and, thanks to sponsorship provided by Greene’s Meats of Ballinasloe, it carries a winner’s purse of €1,400.

The Greene’s Meats sponsorship is down to the connection which Brendan Nolan, who runs the doggy supplies shop at the Oakview venue and who is chairman of the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association, has with the Galway company, and fair play to Brendan and Greene’s Meats for making such excellent sponsorship possible.

There are two front runners in the event after Friday’s four first-round heats and the fastest of the two, on 28.80 in heat 4, was Baltovin Tumble, owned by Michael Regan, of Kilmoyley. Housed in trap 4 and a 3/1 shot in the betting, this fellow was a close second to Pennylane Willie (trap 1) off the opening bend, and such was his dominance as the race progressed that he had seven and a half lengths to spare at the line from 6/4 joint favourite, One Days Story, with three-quarters of a length back to Pennylane Willie.

The other front runner in the event is Seomra Johnjacob, which is owned by PJ O’Connell, of Castleisland, and clocked 28.87 in heat 2. He might have been very much an outsider at 4/1, but he set himself up for victory with the best of starts from trap 5 and he raced home a length and a half ahead of Whistlingstraits, with five lengths back to 6/4 favourite, My Vision, which is owned by none other than the aforementioned Brendan Nolan.

In relation to Whistlingstraits, this Patrick O’Connor-trained runner-up simply flew home from the back of the field and he is going to command plenty of attention from a trap 5 draw in the second semi-final this Friday night.

The other first-round heat winners were Miss Fake News and Nocturnal Freya, both bitches. The joint owner of Miss Fake News (along with Gerald Byrne) is none other than Paddy Flaherty, of Lixnaw, who sold his flying machine, Fromposttopillar, for very serious money after he clocked 28.28 in the opening round of an unraced sweepstake two weeks previously, and the March ’20 daughter of Droopys Sydney and Conquering Queen did well from the last bend home to win a very competitive opening heat by two lengths from Jeepers Jimmy in 29.55, with half a length back to Shancol Rose.

Interestingly, this was the only one of the four first-round heats to be rated .10 slow, with a couple of the earlier 525 races rated .20 slow because of a fair bit of rain which fell prior to the meeting.

The going for the other three first-round heats was standard and Nocturnal Freya won the third of them in 29.23 for Nóirín McElligott, of Listowel, after the James O’Regan-trained Palatine Mac had opened up a serious lead by the third bend. It was quite something the way Nocturnal Freya came through to win by a neck from Champers Belle, which also ran on pretty impressively to relegate Palatine Mac into third place by a length and a half.

The semi-finals take place this Friday night and two very interesting races are in prospect. It so happens that Baltovin Tumble and Seomra Johnjacob have avoided each other and they will be fancied to win again, but Whistlingstraits, in particular, is a very big danger to Baltovin Tumble in the second semi-final, with Nocturnal Freya also likely to run well from trap 6.

The draw is (trap order): First semi-final: Pennylane Willie, Champhers Belle, Jeepers Jimmy, My Vision (M), Seomra Johnjacob (M), Miss Fake News (W). Second semi-final: Shancol Rose, Palatine Mac, One Days Story, Baltovin Tumble, Whistlingstraits, Nocturnal Freya (M).

Friday’s supporting programme saw O’Learys Rocket produce a very impressive performance over 325yds (S2 class) for Linda O’Leary, of Portmagee (agent, Kevin O’Connor). He certainly lived up to the rocket part of his name by leaving everything for dead at the break (from trap 3) and he won by four and a half lengths from Action Jackson in 17.63, justifying even-money favouritism in the process.

The night ended with a trap-to-line victory by Scart Jim, owned by Brendan O’Mahony, of Scartaglen. This 5/2 shot blew out of trap 1 and was never in danger of defeat thereafter, finishing three and a half lengths ahead of Millridge Dolly in 28.71.

For O’Mahony, it was a nice way to end the night after another of his charges, Scart Syd, won the opening S6/ S7 325 in 18.11 (.10 slow). Other winners and their estimated times were Satellite Star, 29.91, and Spruce Action, 29.46.