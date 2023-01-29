Kerry

Ballymac Whispa leads home a Liam Dowling 1-2-3 in the Kingdom Derby final

Ballymac Whispa produced a stunning challenge from the last bend home to beat her kennelmate, Ballymac Finn, by a short head, with Ballymac Bronze complete the 1, 2, 3 for Dowling in the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby

Mary Browne, wife of the late Eric, presents winning trainer Liam Dowling with the trophy after Ballymac Whispa won the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby 2022 on Friday night, surrounded by the Dowling family and connections to the winning owner Expand

Close

kerryman

John Barry

WE did say last week that Liam Dowling was odds-on to win the final of the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby (winner, €7,000) at Tralee Track on Friday night with one of his four finalists and, sure enough, he did. Better still, he provided the first three home, which is an achievement that may never be equalled in the event.

It all happened in front of a terrific crowd and Dowling’s winner in the most thrilling of finals was Ballymac Whispa, which produced a quite stunning challenge from the last bend home to beat her kennelmate, Ballymac Finn, by a short head in a blistering 28.18 (.10 fast), with Ballymac Bronze two and a half lengths back to complete the 1, 2, 3 for Dowling.

