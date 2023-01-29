Ballymac Whispa leads home a Liam Dowling 1-2-3 in the Kingdom Derby final

WE did say last week that Liam Dowling was odds-on to win the final of the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby (winner, €7,000) at Tralee Track on Friday night with one of his four finalists and, sure enough, he did. Better still, he provided the first three home, which is an achievement that may never be equalled in the event.

It all happened in front of a terrific crowd and Dowling’s winner in the most thrilling of finals was Ballymac Whispa, which produced a quite stunning challenge from the last bend home to beat her kennelmate, Ballymac Finn, by a short head in a blistering 28.18 (.10 fast), with Ballymac Bronze two and a half lengths back to complete the 1, 2, 3 for Dowling.

Ballymac Whispa, which was housed in trap 1, eased in the betting market from 2/1 to 9/4 and it wasn’t easy to see her winning as the race progressed. She was, after all, a good three lengths behind 11/10 favourite, Ballymac Finn (trap 3), rounding the third bend, with Ballymac Bronze closely attending in third place.

Only a really great bitch could rise to the challenge which Ballymac Whispa faced, especially the way Ballymac Finn, the 11/10 favourite, was clocking up front, and it was quite something by her to get up on the line for that short-head victory.

Liam Dowling admitted afterwards that he didn’t think Ballymac Whispa was going to pull back Ballymac Finn, but he said that it was a victory which was well deserved by her.

“She is just something else and she proved that tonight,” said Liam. “It was a brilliant final and to have the first three in an event like this on your home patch is very, very satisfying.

“Ballymac Finn lost nothing in defeat, I can tell you, and, hopefully, this is the forerunner of good things to come for us in 2023.”

Next up for Liam, of course, is the national coursing meeting in Clonmel and there could hardly be a better omen for his team of eight in the classics (five in the Derby and three in the Oaks) than the way he dominated last Friday night.

The sponsor of the Kingdom Derby, Berkie Browne, couldn’t have been more pleased with the quality of the entry as well as the excitement provided from start to finish and, in the immediate aftermath of the final, he committed to staying on as sponsor.

“That was some final out there tonight and you’d be very proud to be associated with it,” said Berkie. “On top of everything else, the event got great exposure and it was great to see so many people turning up for all rounds of it.”

Doubtless, Berkie Browne was also very pleased to see a really outstanding supporting programme for the Kingdom Derby final and that supporting programme produced more brilliant times, the fastest of them being the 28.24 recorded in the seventh race, an open 525, by beaten Kingdom Derby semi-finalist, Disco Pants, which Michael Daly trains in Tralee for John Breen and Conor Healy, of Castleisland.

Disco Pants (6/4) quite brilliantly got the early advantage on 11/10 favourite, Stream Of Sydney, another beaten Kingdom Derby semi-finalist, and he held off the challenge of Pat Buckley’s highly-rated bitch by half a length.

There was also a run of 28.32 in the sixth race, an A1 525, by South Of Georgia, which Michael A Reidy trains in Ballyheigue for Kathleen Casey O’Connell, of Abbeydorney. This fellow demonstrated powerful early pace from trap 5 to be in the strongest of front-running positions around the opening bend and he romped home six lengths ahead of Cashen Bazooka.

There was disappointment for Abbeydorney trainer, Brendan Maunsell, in the Kingdom Derby final with the very badly drawn Sunshine Dream, but he did have the satisfaction of seeing his bitch, Fire Height Gem, excel in winning an A2 525 in 28.55. This lady came home five and a half lengths ahead of Young Bud and such was the manner of her victory that it was hard to credit that this was just her second victory from 24 starts.

Emphasised the difficulty that it can be to get a win on the card even with a good one, did it not?

Over 325yds, Earn Perks completed a brilliant four-timer and made it five wins from her last six starts for Thomas and Johnny Regan, of Ardfert, when scoring by two and a half lengths from Jimbo Wink in 17.65, while the night ended with the Pat Buckley runner, Pape Di Oro, flying around in 28.39 and winning by no less than eleven lengths.

The going was .10 fast for all 525 races and .05 fast for 325yds and the other winners were: Lone Best, 29.03; Lotts Rd Flyer, 29.04; Knocknaboul Spot, 29.74; Lingering Gold, 29.07; Dea Scéal, 29.22.