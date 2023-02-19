Kerry

Ballymac Walt and Ryhope Beach go best in seven first round heats of Tralee Juvenile Classic

Jerry Griffin-trained Sporting Moretti won an A5 525 race to honour the memory of a baby girl, Braelyn, on a big fund-raising night for the Féileacháin charity on Saturday night.

Chelsea Dowling presents the winner's trophy to winning owner Eddie Goodall after Sporting Moretti won the Remembering Braelyn – Féileacáin Fundraiser 525 Final, which was part of the big Féileacáin fundraising night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. Included, from left, are Tommy Dowling, Sabrina O'Brien, Seamus McCarthy, Declan Dowling (KGS manager), trainer Jerry Griffin, Thomas Reidy, David Dowling, Maurice Browne and Caroline McCarthy. Front row, from left, are Aoife O'Shea, Kayden O'Brien and Lauren Dowling. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

John Barry

Every year since it was first run in 2007 and won by Droopys Deco, Tralee’s juvenile classic has attracted a quite brilliant entry and, while some might say this is overstating things, this year’s entry could well prove to be the best ever.

The sponsors, Greyhound and Petworld, of Abbeyfeale, are a perfect fit for the classic, and seven first round heats, run in front of a massive crowd at the Oakview venue on Saturday night, produced one great heat winner after another and it could well be that the track record of 28.03 will be broken over the next few weeks.

Privacy