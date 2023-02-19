Ballymac Walt and Ryhope Beach go best in seven first round heats of Tralee Juvenile Classic

Every year since it was first run in 2007 and won by Droopys Deco, Tralee’s juvenile classic has attracted a quite brilliant entry and, while some might say this is overstating things, this year’s entry could well prove to be the best ever.

The sponsors, Greyhound and Petworld, of Abbeyfeale, are a perfect fit for the classic, and seven first round heats, run in front of a massive crowd at the Oakview venue on Saturday night, produced one great heat winner after another and it could well be that the track record of 28.03 will be broken over the next few weeks.

That says it all about the class in the €11,000-to-the-winner event, with two of the first round heat winners already getting within nine spots of the 525 record, on 28.12. The first of them was Ballymac Walt in heat 2 and the second of them was Ryhope Beach in heat 6.

Ballymac Walt was, in fact, one of three first round winners from the kennels of the maestro himself, Liam Dowling, and he did the business in heat 2 in pretty stirring fashion. Housed in trap 3 and second favourite at 7/4, he powered past the front-running Ardfert Markie on the back straight and he drove home four lengths ahead of 6/4 favourite, the John A Lenihan-trained Droopys Onestop, which also caught the eye of many.

The third qualifying place was taken by the Thurles-owned Good Zeus, which finished five and a half lengths behind Droopys Onestop.

Turning to the 28.12 victory of Ryhope Beach, he was supported into 4/5 in heat 6 and he demonstrated hugely impressive early dash from trap 4 to clear the opening bend in the lead. He might have been strongly opposed in the betting market by the Patrick Guilfoyle-trained Music Glideaway, which wound up at 5/4, but victory was a fait accompli for Ryhope Beach once he hit the front the way he did and he raced home four and a half lengths ahead of Music Glideaway, which lost little caste in defeat, with three and a half lengths back to Tullig Jedi.

Liam Dowling’s other two heat winners were Ballymac Marino (4/5) and De Lahdedah (2/1). The former won heat 1 by the massive margin of ten and a half lengths from Datartanshamrock in 28.48, with the latter running on well from the back of the field, while De Lahdedah beat none other than his kennelmate, Ballymac Shark, by another whopping margin of seven lengths in heat 4, the winning time here being 28.61.

The last of the seven heats saw the Patrick Guilfoyle-trained Good Maestro (4/5) absolutely fly from trap 5 and impressively clock 28.27 in beating Ower Mystery by three and a half lengths, while the remaining heat winners were the Jack Kennelly-trained Beepers Lariat (28.50) and the James O’Rourke-trained Hot Magic (28.71).

Three greyhounds which finished fourth qualified for the second round this Friday night, making 24 qualifiers in all, and one can safely assume that the Oakview venue will be well crowded again to see more fabulous action unfold in determining the twelve semi-finalists for a week later.

The final of a hot novice sprint sweepstake will form part of the supporting programme for the second round heats and it will be a real surprise if one of last Friday’s decisive semi-finals winners, Flying Sparks (17.62), Some Memory (17.65) or Daleroad Diego (17.60), doesn’t emerge victorious. Could well be a 1-2-3 for them, in whatever order.

Last Saturday night, by the way, also acted as a fund-raiser for a charity called Féileacháin and a raffle offered some terrific prizes. An A5 525 race honoured the memory of a baby girl, Braelyn, and it was won in 28.95 by the Jerry Griffin-trained Sporting Moretti.

After racing, the draw was made for the second round heats of the juvenile classic and the final of the sprint sweepstake and they resulted as follows in trap order:

Juvenile classic second round draw

Heat 1: Ower Mystery, Blueboyu, Tullig Jodi, Tereza Mendoza, Ballymac Walt, Datartanshamrock

Heat 2: Ballymac Marino, Saleen Ollie, Beepers Lariat, Dromana Boy, Coonough Barry, Droopys Onestop

Heat 3: De Lahdedah, Moyvane Salah, Ballymac Samuel, Good Zeus, Music Glideaway, Hot Magic

Heat 4: Ballymac Shark, Global Glengar, Blastoff Chase, Ryhope Beach, Lauragh Mane, Good Maestro

Sprint sweepstake final: Some Mountain, Restless Flash, Flying Sparks, Some Memory, Daleroad Diego, Nocturnal Mutti