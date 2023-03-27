Ballymac Sallagh heads up 1-2-3 for Liam Dowling in novice 325 sweepstake at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

There might have been a more valuable sweepstake final on the programme and it might have been brilliantly won by the Listowel-owned Lingering Gold, but how can you not give pride of place this week to the man who provided a remarkable 1, 2, 3 in the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby two months ago and who did exactly the same in the final of a novice 325 sweepstake at Tralee Track on Friday night.

Nothing, it seems, is beyond Liam Dowling, whether it be track or field. Yes, he did win the sprint final with the 5/4 favourite, Ballymac Sallagh, which we tipped last week, but nobody, just nobody, expected him to finish second and third with two rank outsiders, the 9/1 shot Ballymac Winx, and 7/1 shot Ballymac Opera.

It is just another measure of the things the man is capable of achieving and we will certainly be keeping an eye on his runners in the Kirby sweepstake at Limerick this Saturday night and on Ballymac Finn (and Michael Daly’s Disco Pants) in the semi-finals of the Bresbet Easter Cup at Shelbourne Park on the same night.

Early pace is the most important of all the assets a greyhound can possess and Ballymac Sallagh is blessed with oodles of it. It enabled her to gain a crucial early advantage in Friday’s final from trap 2 and, although Ballymac Winx (trap 1) challenged her well to the opening bend, victory was absolutely assured for the October ’21 daughter of Ballymac Cooper and Dunsallagh Sal when she held a lead of two lengths over Ballymac Winx rounding that opening bend.

She added another half a length to that by the finishing line, with a head back to Ballymac Opera, and, to sweeten it nicely for Liam Dowling, the winning time of 17.52 meant that Ballymac Sallagh had clocked the three fastest times in the event, the other two being particularly close on 17.48 and 17.54 and demonstrating consistency of the highest order.

Disappointingly for the connections of Ballyard Oscar (4/1), Glengar Ace (4/1) and Ardrahannortface (5/2), these three failed to do proper justice to themselves after missing the break. Once the traps went up and Ballymac Sallagh took off ahead of Ballymac Minx, this final was as good as over.

Liam Dowling won just €750 for the victory of Ballymac Sallagh, whereas Colin Browne, of Listowel, won €1,475 for the victory of the greyhound mentioned at the outset, Lingering Gold, in the final of an A2 525 sweepstake sponsored by the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association.

This December ’20 daughter of Droopys Sydney and Annes Ranger might have been joint third favourite at 7/2 despite being the only unbeaten finalist, but she left everything in her wake from trap 4 on the run to the opening bend, around which she railed brilliantly ahead Lone Best (11/4) and Fortune Sydney (9/1).

She didn’t have that great a lead straightening out on the back straight, but she quite brilliantly extended it to three lengths by the third bend over Fortune Sydney, with another length back to Lone Best, and this was to be the order to the finishing line where Lingering Gold had a length and a half to spare from the strong-finishing Fortune Sydney, with five lengths back to Lone Best.

The 7/4 favourite, Portmageeallstar, broke at the rear of the field from trap 2 and never had a chance of getting into contention. He finished fourth, three lengths behind Lone Best.

It was the sweetest of victories for Lingering Gold and it was beautifully capped by a terrific winning time of 28.63, which elevates her to open class.

On 28.83 in an A1 525 was Dan Wren’s Steeple Rd Milan, an 11/2 outsider which upstaged 5/4 favourite, Loher Tiger, by a head, while Ballymac Neems indicated early on in the night that the omens might be good for Liam Dowling by winning an S3 325 in 17.70, with another sprint, for S4 class, being won in 17.97 by John O’Shea’s Kathleens Lady.

Other winners: Letsgetcracking, 29.36; Millridge Hugo, 29.29; Young Bud, 29.01; Stormy Mick, 29.11; Seomra Cyclone, 29.28.