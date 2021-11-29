Ballymac Merlin works his magic to land Irish St Leger for Liam Dowling

Ballymac Merlin, winner of the 2021 Matchbook Irish St. Leger Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium for Liam Dowling Ballymac Kennels in a time of 29.68, with Paul Geasley of Matchbook Betting Exchange and Shane Dowling of Ballymac Kennels.

IT is quite something the way Liam Dowling keeps on challenging for top prizes in greyhound racing and, while some of those prizes have eluded him of late, he scored big-time again on Saturday night when Ballymac Merlin (Vulturi – Ballymac Belle) claimed the winner’s purse of €30,000 for him in the final of the Matchbook Betting Exchange Irish St Leger at Limerick.

It wasn’t expected that Ballymac Merlin would emulate the feat of Liam’s 2019 Leger winner, Ballymac Anton, because he was very much an outsider at 8/1, but he ran the proverbial blinder from trap 4 to win by three-quarters of a length from 5/1 shot, Deerjet Sydney, in 29.68, with a length and a half back to 4/1 shot, Priceless Jet.

Those in my company watching the final on the track monitors at the Oakview venue were strongly willing Ballymac Merlin to victory when he headed the fast-starting Deerjet Sydney rounding the third bend and it was, remember, the third Kerry victory in the Leger in the past nine years, with Cashen Mafuma victorious for Ballyduff’s Chris Houlihan in 2012.

Whatever it is about this county, doggy-wise and GAA-wise, class simply abounds. Always will, we can safely presume.

Indeed, at Tralee track itself on Saturday night a man who wore the Kerry football jersey with distinction back the years, John Saunders, of Headford, had everybody talking after his bitch, Bower Eliza (Droopys Buick – Looking Sharp), clocked a quite sensational 28.36 first time out.

She won by no less than twelve and a half lengths and it puts a very sizeable price tag on her. Her litter brother, Bower Pat, also won the opening sprint in 17.71 and he, too, has become a pretty valuable piece of property.

Another sprint winner, the Portmagee-owned O’Learys Rocket, flew around in 17.55 for S4 class and, between the lot of them, it was quite a lead-up to the most important race of the night, the final of an A7 525 sweepstake.

That final saw Vale Brindle, owned by Mrs Margaret Noonan, of Kilmallock, sent off the even-money favourite and she duly obliged, but she would have been a much bigger price had Patsy Browne been calling the odds in running. She was, in fact, only fourth into the third bend and she needed to be clever as well as gutsy to overtake Kilcurra Trudy and Emlagh Eileen on their inside rounding the third bend, at which point Kilmore Spot was cutting out the pace up front.

In an exciting run to the line, Vale Brindle prevailed by half a length from a rather unlucky Emlagh Eileen in 29.82, with two lengths back to Kilcurra Trudy.

The concluding A2 525 race saw Coolboy Rusty excel in clocking 28.75 for Eric Prestage, of Ventry, and Lixnaw Villa impressively won the opening heat of an A6/ A7 525 sweepstake heat in 29.07 for John Gleeson, of Lixnaw, while the other winners were: Pennylane Willie, 18.21; Kilcurra Luna, 29.86; Champhers Belle, 29.52; Letter Lady,29.40.

KINGDOM DERBY

Heather Hartley, the assistant racing / commercial manager at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, provided the very good news at Saturday’s meeting that the track bookmakers are again sponsoring the Kingdom Derby and, furthermore, that the final will be televised live by RPGTV.

Last year’s event, worth €6,000 to the winner, was won by none other than Knocknaboul Syd and behind him, in order, were such stars as Great Name That, Newinn Hero, Ballymac Wild, Jirano Jet and Native Maestro.

There is sure to be a high-class entry again this year and first-round heats will be run on Friday, December 10, with the final on Tuesday, December 21. What a way to end the year at the Oakview venue!