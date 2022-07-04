Kerry

Ballyduff’s O’Carroll on podium at the Skerries 1000

Ballyduff man Anthony O'Carroll was on the podium at the Skerris 1000 last weekend Expand

Seán Moriarty

Anthony O’Carroll continued his good form in Irish Road Racing events by taking third in the Junior Support race at the Skerries 100 on Sunday.

The Ballyduff racer contested three different races at the famous Dublin closed-road circuit.

