Ballyduff’s Jack O’Grady will make his British Superbike Championship debut this weekend

Motorcycle road racing to return to Athea in 2023 after a 12-year absence

Members of the newly formed Southwest Motorcycle Road Race Club, Bertie Greaney, Connor Harnett, Aileen Herlihy, Gearoid Collins, Olivia Quinn, Mike Dalton and Davy Broderick, have re-launched the Athea Raod Races and will run an event in August next year Expand

Sean Moriarty

Ballyduff motorcycle racer Jack O’Grady will make his British Superbike Championship debut this weekend. The current leader of the Dunlop Masters Supersport Cup at Mondello Park has secured a deal to race a Yamaha R6 for the UK-based Team Val-Tech Racing.

O’Grady will contest the Snetterton round of the BSB which takes place this weekend and will race in the Pirelli National Superstock class aimed at 16 to 25-year-old racers. It is by definition an entry-level class with engine capacity capped at 636cc.

