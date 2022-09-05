Ballyduff’s Jack O’Grady will make his British Superbike Championship debut this weekend

Ballyduff motorcycle racer Jack O’Grady will make his British Superbike Championship debut this weekend. The current leader of the Dunlop Masters Supersport Cup at Mondello Park has secured a deal to race a Yamaha R6 for the UK-based Team Val-Tech Racing.

O’Grady will contest the Snetterton round of the BSB which takes place this weekend and will race in the Pirelli National Superstock class aimed at 16 to 25-year-old racers. It is by definition an entry-level class with engine capacity capped at 636cc.

“This is proper professional racing, and I wasn’t to see if there is something I can learn,” O’Grady said. “I always wanted to do something like this, I turn 26 soon so I will be too old for this next year.”

The Irish Road Racing season draws to a close this weekend with The Mid Antrim 150 which makes a return to the Clough circuit for the first time since 2016.

This will be the final Irish road event of the season and will take place on Friday and Saturday.

Anthony O’Carroll and Stephen Walsh are the only Kerry-based riders who have entered the event.

Superbikes events making its return to Athea

Motorcycle road racing will return to the Athea track, just over the county bounds in Limerick, next August. The newly formed Southwest Motorcycle Road Racing Club will revive the event next year over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Athea Road was one of the most popular events on the Irish calendar when it ran between 2002 and 2011. It often attracted some of the sport’s biggest names including the late William Dunlop who won his first ever road race at the venue. Over 10,000 fans attended each meeting, but the event ran into financial trouble and has not run since 2011.

The new club has already been in contact with the Limerick County Council who will prepare the public road track for use next summer. Sean Bissett, President of Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Southern Centre) has confirmed the dates.

“The club have met with Limerick City and County Council engineers. The meeting was held in Athea with Club President Mike Dalton. The council confirmed that the road would be in good condition for the event. Final inspection of the roads will be carried out by Sean Bissett and his team in conjunction with Limerick County Council engineers,” said a club statement.

The newly formed club has been set up by a group of Motorcycle Road Race supporters based around Athea, Abbeyfeale and Listowel.

“The club would like to thank the communities of Athea and its surrounding areas for all their help, goodwill and support in hosting this spectacular event. The SouthWest Motorcycle Road Race club is most grateful,” added the statement.