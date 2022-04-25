Kerry

Ballyduff’s Jack O’Grady the leading Kerry competitor in Mondello Park

Superbike season gets underway on both short circuits and on closed roads last weekend

It was a busy weekend for Kerry's superbike competitors Photo by Barry Cregg / Sportsfile Expand

kerryman

Seán Moriarty

It was a busy weekend for Kerry-based motorcycle racers as the Irish season got underway on both short circuits and on closed roads.

The Dunlop Masters Irish Superbike Championship opened at Mondello Park while the 100th anniversary of the Cookstown Road Races took place in County Tyrone.

