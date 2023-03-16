Back Blazing Khal to be new kid on the block in Stayers’ Hurdle on Day Three of Cheltenham

Premium
This is a Grade 1 showpiece at the Cheltenham Festival that seems to produce a perennial great. From the days of Barracuda, Inglis Drever and Big Bucks to the present dual champion Flooring Porter, it’s a race that creates an icon of the 3-mile hurdling division.
Having said that, trainer Joseph O’Brien’s Home By The Lee would appear to have Flooring Porter’s measure having beaten him twice already this season. But just how much those races will add up to what happens on the big day remains to be seen. It’s a race the Irish are strong-handed in again this year.
Gordon Elliot’s Teahpoo is the favourite. His combination of speed over 2-mile and proven stamina over 3-mile make him the obvious danger on form, while the Charles Byrnes trained Blazing Khal can rekindle the glory days when Solwit won this race for the County Limerick handler.
All in, it might be a wise course of action to side with the improving horses this year. This brings Blazing Khal to the fore for me. He is a two-time course winner at Cheltenham which can only stand to him.
A late fitness test is a slight worry but if he turns up he should run his race as trainer Charles Byrnes isn’t in the habit of sending horses to the UK for the sake of it.
Blazing Khal’s win in the The William Hill Boyne Handicap Hurdle at Navan last month sets him up nicely for what could be another memorable day for Byrnes.
Connections of Flooring Porter will have had this race in their sights all season, so it might be wise to assume his early season runs were just to get a run into him. However, I’m sticking with Blazing Khal to be the new kid on the block come the end of Day Three at Cheltenham.
Best Bet: Blazing Khal
Outside Value: Home By The Lee