Back Blazing Khal to be new kid on the block in Stayers’ Hurdle on Day Three of Cheltenham

Jockey Danny Mullins and Flooring Porter after winning last year's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

This is a Grade 1 showpiece at the Cheltenham Festival that seems to produce a perennial great. From the days of Barracuda, Inglis Drever and Big Bucks to the present dual champion Flooring Porter, it’s a race that creates an icon of the 3-mile hurdling division.

Having said that, trainer Joseph O’Brien’s Home By The Lee would appear to have Flooring Porter’s measure having beaten him twice already this season. But just how much those races will add up to what happens on the big day remains to be seen. It’s a race the Irish are strong-handed in again this year.