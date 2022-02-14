Anticipation is building for start of Juvenile Classic at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium this Friday

IT is great to be looking forward to the start of the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Classic at Tralee Track this Friday night and all the exciting future prospects that this event will unveil.

Did the man who set it all in motion with his sponsorship back in 2007, Mike Cronin, of Readymix, ever think that the event would command the national doggy spotlight the way it has?

Mike stayed on board for four years and of, course, the Killarney insurance company, Gallivan Murphy Hooper Dolan, came in for nine years after that, followed in 2020 by the present sponsors, Greyhound and Petworld, of Abbeyfeale.

There is plenty of talk out there that Tipperary trainer, Michael ‘Curley’ O’Donovan, has a particularly good one ready for this year’s event and we’re going to find out all about that on Friday night.

But Tralee’s racing manager, Kieran Casey, says that O’Donovan is only one of a number of high profile trainers again targeting the event. “We have Owen McKenna, Liam Dowling, Pat Buckley and Robert Gleeson amongst the other coming here and I have no doubt at all that it will be another great juvenile classic,” said Kieran.

The draw was made on Tuesday afternoon and, come Friday night, the Oakview venue will surely be buzzing in a way that we haven’t seen for quite a while. People just love to see class greyhounds proving themselves and they have been doing that in the juvenile classic since Droopys Deco won the first one in 2007.

Meanwhile, the final of an A6 525 sweepstake held the spotlight at last Saturday’s meeting at the Oakview venue and the winner’s purse of €800 was claimed by Nick E Cotter, of Knocknagoshel, who saw his charge, Headleys Secreto, score by two lengths from Send It Hanna, which is owned and trained locally by Pat McMahon.

We did tip Headleys Secreto in last week’s issue to emerge victorious and, despite drifting from 6/4 to 2/1 in the betting, he did the business really well from trap 3. He was third off the opening bend, behind Send It Hanna and Oak Express, but he powered to the front around the third bend and that was the job as good as done.

The winning time was 29.39 (29.49 on going rated .10 slow) and third home, two lengths behind Send It Hanna, was Smearla Master.

Headleys Secreto, as we said last week, will be five years old next August and he has been a really good servant to Nick E Cotter, winning fifteen races for him and earning prize money of €7,050. More to come, too, you can be sure.

The card overall was not quite on a par with the one 24 hours earlier, but we saw an A7 class greyhound fairly excel in winning the sixth race in an estimated 28.85. That was Stormy Gem, jointly owned by Marc and Tadhg Fitzgerald, of Listowel.

This lady had been quite unlucky first time out in mid-January and she proved that in no uncertain fashion, leading the charge to the opening bend from trap 6 and subsequently dominating to the extent that she had ten lengths to spare at the line from Payyaway Bell. Some 6/4 shot she was!

Also inside 29.00 in the ninth race (A6 525) was Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Beam. You just don’t expect to see a Liam Dowling runner contesting an A6 race, but the form just wasn’t there. Up to this, anyway.

Because of Dowling, obviously, Patsy Browne chalked up Ballymac Beam as the 1/2 favourite and, from a trap 1 draw, she controlled matters from the start and won by three and a half lengths from Kilmoyley Lady in an estimated 28.92, which means that she will be facing much hotter opposition next time out.

Another greyhound carrying the Ballymac prefix but owned by Michael Rowe Stafford, of England, and trained by Jerry Griffin, impressively won first time out in an estimated 29.09, while the fastest of four 325 winners, on an estimated 17.81, was Feora Rocket, owned and trained by Michael A Reidy, of Ballyheigue.

Other winners and their estimated times were: Shancol James, 18.02; Echo Tom, 18.32; Dakerryboyo, 29.52; Cappatigue, 18.06; Pennylane Willie, 29.20.