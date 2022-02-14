Kerry

Anticipation is building for start of Juvenile Classic at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium this Friday

Headleys Secreto wins €800 A6 final for Knocknagoshel owner Nick E Cotter

Presentation of the trophy to winning trainer/owner Nick E Cotter at the KGS on Saturday night after Headleys Secreto won the RCETS App A6 Final Expand

John Barry

IT is great to be looking forward to the start of the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Classic at Tralee Track this Friday night and all the exciting future prospects that this event will unveil.

Did the man who set it all in motion with his sponsorship back in 2007, Mike Cronin, of Readymix, ever think that the event would command the national doggy spotlight the way it has?

