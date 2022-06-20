Anthony O’Carroll dedicates first road race trophy to fallen colleague Jack Oliver

Ballyduff's Anthony O'Carroll competing at the Cookstown 100 earlier this year. He scored his first trophy in Kells last weekend and dedicated his win to the late Jack Oliver from Derry Photo by John Burke

Anthony O’Carroll dedicated his first-ever road racing trophy to Jack Oliver after a weekend of experiencing the extreme highs and lows of motorcycle racing.

Closed road motorcycle racing returned to the Republic of Ireland for the first time since September 2018.

Last weekend’s Kells Road Race in County Meath was the first post-pandemic event to run. Ballyduff racer O’Carroll had entered two classes – Junior Support and Production Twins.

Earlier in the day, he finished third in the Junior Support race behind winner Eoin Ó Siochra and runner-up Jack Oliver. This was O’Carroll’s first podium after three seasons in the sport.

However later in the day, Derry rider Oliver lost his life in a crash during the Supersport race.

“I was delighted to get my first road race trophy, it shows I have the pace, the bike is where I want it to be and all the hard work is paying off,” said O’Carroll.

“But that doesn’t really matter after what happened Jack. He was a very talented rider, and I knew him fairly well, I want to dedicate my first trophy to him, it was my first weekend of witnessing opposite ends of a road race."

Tralee rider Darragh Crean was also in action in County Meath. He made his road racing debut at the weekend in the same Junior Support Race as O’Carroll.

“Yes, very good, really enjoyed it,” said Crean.

“In race one, I stalled the bike at the line so they were gone, I managed to get an eighth place so happy out, there was a bit left in the tank but for my first ever road race it was just class.”

Racing was abandoned for the day after the incident.

“I didn't get to go do the Supertwin race as poor Jack Oliver had a fatal crash,” explained Crean.

Both riders are back in action this weekend for the third meeting of the Dunlop Masters Irish Superbike where they will be joined by the usual large group of Kerry racers.