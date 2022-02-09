Another Oaks success for Liam Dowling as Ballymac Floral powers to Classic victory in Clonmel

Shane, Jane and Liam Dowling at their Ballymacelligott kennels with Ballymac Floral who won the 2020/21 Oaks at the National Coursing Meeting in Clonmel on Monday. Photo by Joe Hanley

Liam Dowling was back in the winner’s enclosure at Powerstown Park on Monday as Ballymac Floral proved a decisive winner of the 2020/21 Horse & Jockey Hotel Oaks. The daughter of NewInn Wonder and Ballymac Town was superb throughout the Classic for the popular Ballymacelligott based owner and trainer. From her opening round victory over Stilly Night, she grew in stature which is hardly surprising given the pedigree. Just three years ago, Dowling also scored in the Oaks with Ballymac Enya, whose dam was also Ballymac Town.

Ballymac Floral, a 25/1 chance in the long odds book, faced a tough draw. She was pitted in the final quarter, which included the hot favourite Aldanite, and it was inevitable the pair would cross swords. That came to pass in round 3 and was the defining moment of the Classic. Ballymac Floral made the running through the opening yards but was challenged by the ‘jolly’ passing halfway. As the decibel levels reached fever pitch from the packed stands, Dowling’s heroine rallied and drove a half-length clear when it mattered most to take the flag.

She was now the clear 2/1 favourite for outright success and ran accordingly for the remainder of the Classic. Village Robin and Maisy Daisy were accounted for to secure the white collar in the deciding course against Masonbrook Ivy. Ballymac Floral again produced a tremendous turn of early foot and easily drew clear of rival to win independently by three lengths.

Dowling was denied a double on the day when Ballymac Smokey went down in the final of the Grace & Matt Bruton Champion Bitch Stakes to Shes Invincible (Adios Alonso / Woodpark Fever). The latter, owned by Ray Conroy and Ollie Dunne from Portlaoise, had been the long odds favourite for the event. The early paced Matt Harte trained winner showed Smokey a clean pair of heels and stayed on well up the famous hill to score in fine style by two lengths.

Tree Top Danno (NewInn Wonder / Tanyard Rena) formed the opening leg of a unique double for Rosegreen handler Kevin Barry with victory in the Kevin Smith Champion Stakes. Having come in as a reserve in place of kennel companion Mad Mans Game, Tree Top Danno was given his stiffest test of the competition in the opening round by the Patsy Joy owned Get Lost Now. The Killorglin runner pushed his rival all the way to the opening turn and was just denied by a length. In the final, Tree Top Danno made the running throughout against Faha Wonder and held a two-length advantage at the opening turn.

Barry completed the double when Annual Fergie (Mafi Magic / Amelies Milly) claimed the main event of the weekend, the 2021/22 Boylesports Derby. The winner first came to prominence when winning the Corn Na Feile at Abbeyfeale over the Christmas, and he continued that form at Powerstown with some battled hardened performances. He faced the Donal Leahy trained Two Bears in the final course, and whilst the latter tried hard to make an impression approaching halfway, the winner remained resolute to claim the Classic by three lengths for winning owners John and Donal Wilson from Kilkenny.

The final of the 2020/21 Boylesports Derby proved a thrilling contest as On My Terms (Adios Alonso / Handsoffshesmine) swooped late to deny Carrowkeal Shane. The latter, trained by Jackie Murphy from Mallow, made all the early running and was three lengths clear passing halfway. However, On My Terms came with a renewed effort on the rising ground and in the final yards drove clear of his rival to score by a length. The winner is owned and trained by Kevin Marmion.

Finally, the 2021/22 Horse & Jockey Hotel Oaks saw Rushview Raven (Blades Of Hope / Blazing Kathy) repel a late challenge by Tactical to land the spoils for Mallow handler Paul Willis. The winner, who had set the pace throughout the competition, was smartly away from slips in the final. Tactical rallied late but her efforts were in vein as the Cork runner stayed strong and took the opening turn by a neck.