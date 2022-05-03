An Riocht’s Dunworth wins individual and Munster team gold at Great Limerick Run

An Riocht runners headed to Limerick on Sunday to take part in the 2022 Regeneron Great Limerick Run, and in the half marathon Stephen Moore was first to cross the line for the club in a time of 1:21:51, finishing eighth in his category. Not far behind him was Pat Dunworth who came home in a time of 1:22:49, to claim gold in both his category and with the Munster team.

In the women’s events, Mar O’Callaghan crossed the line eighth in her category with a time of 1:38:26, and there was a personal best for Michelle Greaney in a time of 1:41:51. In the six-miler Mary Barrett crossed the line in a time of 44:57 for eighth in her category.

Elsewhere, Kerry had a few athletes competing at the Irish Milers Club meet in Dublin last Saturday. In the women’s 5k race, Grace Lynch (Iveragh) finished in third place overall and there was a great seventh place finish for An Riocht’s Niamh O’Mahony. Oisin Spillane (Tralee Harriers) competed in the men’s 5k event where he crossed the line in fourth place.

On Thursday, An Riocht’s Oisin Murray ran in the 3000m ‘A’ race at MTU’s Track Night in Cork on a perfect sunny evening. Eighteen-year-old Murray, following a sub-two minute 800 metres at the Kerry County Senior Track and Field Championships the previous Sunday, was mixing it with the stars of Munster middle-distance running in the event. He finished in a superb sixth place in a time of 8:43, which is a 15-second personal best.

Also competing on the night was Murray’s club mate Ger Cremin who opened his outdoor season in fine style, running 23:74 for sixth place in the 200m.

Meanwhile, days two and three of the Kerry County Track and Field Championships take place next Saturday and Sunday with our U-9 to U-16 and Junior (U-20) athletes heading to An Riocht track in Castleisland.