Ameeragh Choice delivers early Christmas present of €1,500 for Tommy Clifford in A6 525 final

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Run was beaten into third place behind Maries Wedding for a consolation prize of €1,000 in the Shelbourne Park Christmas Oaks final

THE right time to come good is in a final and Ameeragh Choice (Ballymac Best – Cabra Ellie) proved that in no uncertain fashion at Tralee Track on Friday night when routing the opposition in the final of an A6 525 sweepstake which carried a very nice winner’s purse of €1,550.

Owned locally by Tommy Clifford, Ameeragh Choice had been beaten into fourth place behind Pinewood Sophie in the opening round when 8/11 favourite and she had finished a three-length second to Dea Scéal at the semi-final stage when she was a 9/4 shot.

Confidence still abounded very strongly in her, however, and, as the only wide seed, she was sent off the 6/4 favourite in Friday’s final. Those who backed her knew that they would be collecting from a very early stage because she timed her break to perfection from trap 6 and led around the opening bend from the Pat McMahon-trained Send It Flash.

Such was her subsequent dominance that she was able to hit the finishing line eight lengths ahead of 12/1 outsider, Quivers Bonus, in 29.54 (.60 slow), with half a length back to Dea Scéal.

Sharing very much in the victory with Tommy Clifford was another Tralee man, Anthony Carroll, who is very much part of the backroom team.

The going for all races was remarkably slow on the night, varying from .40 for 325yds to between .50 and .80 for 525yds and 550yds.

There was just one 550yds race, for open class, and 4/1 outsider, Loher Ron, ran a blinder for yet another local man, Noel O’Leary, to score by a length and a half from 5/2 favourite, South Of Georgia, with a length and a half separating the pair at the line in 30.61 (.80 slow).

The Jack Kennelly-trained Ladyswell achieved the best start from trap 4, but Loher Ron, which was housed in trap 2, hit the front around the third bend there was to be no catching him after that.

The field in that open 550 was a particularly good one and it was the same in an open 525 which followed and which was won in quite spectacular fashion by even-money favourite, Bulletfromagun, which Brendan Maunsell trains in Abbeydorney for a syndicate headed up by Michael O’Leary.

Bulletfromagun was slick in everything he did, flying out of trap 6, railing magnificently and demonstrating raw power which saw him hit the finishing line ten lengths ahead of 8/1 outsider, Peculiar Ways, in 29.30 (.50 slow).

An A4 greyhound, Siveen Dubh, brilliantly excelled in winning by nine lengths and clocking an estimated 28.94 for Cahersiveen owner, Brendan Murphy, while the other winners and their estimated times were: Portmagee Oreo, 29.42; Stormy Sky, 29.85; Sign On Lebleu, 18.00; Baltovin Brennan, 29.14; Feora Eva, 29.08; Pepinthestep, 29.28; Millridge Willow, 29.35.

SHELBOURNE CHRISTMAS OAKS FINAL

The final of the Shelbourne Park Christmas Oaks (winner, €7,000) commanded much attention on the track monitors and there was disappointment that Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Run was beaten into third place behind Maries Wedding for a consolation prize of €1,000.

Maries Wedding won by two and a half lengths from Speedels About, with half a length back to Ballymac Run which strongly tested Maries Wedding for much of the trip.

************

THE hottest graders were up first at the SIS meeting at Tralee Track on December 20 and, not surprisingly, the A1 525 in which they were competing provided the fastest winning time of 28.69 (28.79 on going rated .10 slow).

It was produced by Call Me Quick, which was completing a very impressive three-timer for Gerry Horgan, of Firies. Very generously priced at 9/2, Call Me Quick absolutely flew to the opening bend from trap 6 and dominated to the extent that she had eight lengths to spare at the line from Samba Baily.

The going changed pretty dramatically from .10 slow in the first three races to .40 slow for the remaining seven races and an A3 525 which followed the A1 525 saw Brendan Maunsell’s Fireheight Gem clock an estimated 28.72 in beating Church St Robbie by five lengths. Hard to credit that this was her first win in 20 starts.

Other winners: Lissycasey Roy, 29.29; Canon John, 29.17; Steeple Rd Milan, 28.96; Riverfield Ryan, 29.52; Kilmoyley Lady, 29.63; Shronedraugh Joe, 29.07; Baltovin Duster, 29.32; Outback Annie, 28.94.

************

THEY will be running for huge prizemoney at the winter festival of racing at Shelbourne Park on Thursday and Friday, December 29 and 30.

On the Friday, six one-off races will be worth €10,000 to the winners, another three will be worth €5,000 to the winners and three more will carry purses of €2,000.

Some climax is this to the 2022 racing season up Dublin way.

************

IT will be a nice bonus for those turning up at Tralee Track on December 30 to be able to watch the Shelbourne Park action on the track monitors. Hopefully, a decent slice of the massive prizemoney will be won by Kerry greyhounds, with Liam Dowling’s challenge particularly strong.

Unrecorded trials are being held at the Oakview venue on Wednesday, December, 28, from 11am to 4pm. All trials must be pre-booked.