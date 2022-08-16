All three Kerry men’s cricket teams wilt in the heat and end up well beaten

MCU DIVISION 1

Kerry hosted Nenagh 1st XI on Saturday in the Oyster Oval, Spa with Qassim Butt taking over captaincy for the occasion. Kerry got off to a promising start with 35 from Imran Pathan and 30 from Thomas Matthew, while the captain led the way with 50. At 172 for 4 Kerry looked to have set a fine foundation, but the match was turned on its head as Kerry lost 5 wickets in 15 balls; and though they managed to scramble up to 202, that was less competitive than they had hoped.

Kerry made the visitors work for their runs, but with Jomy Joseph top-scoring on 43, Nenagh first squad eased home with 8 balls to spare and 5 wickets in hand.

Kerry 2nd XI: 202a.o., lost to Nenagh 1st XI: 203 for 5, by 5 wickets.

MCU DIVISION 2

The away match on Sunday took Kerry 3rd XI north to face Nenagh 2nd XI in Knockshigowna CG, Nenagh. Fielding first, Kerry found Nenagh's Ginson Abraham in unstoppable form. Ginson smashed 116 off 106 balls including twelve 4s and three 6s. When the third wicket went down with the score on 140 Ginson was joined by Jomy Joseph who racked up an excellent half century, his 68 n.o. including five 4s and four 6s. Together, those two put on a wonderful century partnership of 127; Ginson falling just before the Nenagh innings closed on 270 for 4.

The Kerry response was spirited enough, Stephen Jonnalagadda top scored with 42, while Thomas Matthew (26) and Brian Hehir (25) made useful contributions. but Kerry simply couldn't maintain a high enough scoring rate and in spite of a fighting reply they could only compile 205 off their full 40 overs.

Nenagh 2nd XI: 270 for 4, beat Kerry 3rd XI: 205 for 9 by 65 runs.

MCU DIVISION 4

Limerick Blasters overwhelmed Kerry 4th XI on Sunday at the Oyster Oval, Spa, batting first they posted 225 for 8 from their full 40 overs. George Raju top scored with 42 including two 6s and two 4s. But it was a genuine team effort with Ajay Rajan (30), Abin Matthew (34), Shybin George (23n.o.) and Jomy James who also finished not out on 33, all making serious contributions. For Kerry, Adi Dar picked up 3 wickets for 31 runs off his 8 overs.

That set a run-chase of more than 5 per over, but Kerry simply never got started. Off the field incidents forced an impromptu change of batting order and in the blink of an eye, Kerry were 5 wickets down with only 18 runs on the board; only 6 Blasters' overs bowled. And it got worse, just 5 overs later, three more wickets gone. At 8 for 25 in the 11th over Kerry were in serious danger of writing some new ‘low-score’ records.

Jonathan Boulding saved the blushes of his team mates with a fighting 32 not-out which included four cleanly struck boundaries. After the 9th wicket fell, he and Paul Wyer (11) added 49 runs to somehow drag Kerry up to 80. A massive 145 run winning margin for Limerick Blasters, but at least the 10th wicket partnership avoided deeper embarrassment.

Limerick Blasters 3rd XI: 225 for 8, beat Kerry 4th XI: 80a.o., by 145 runs.