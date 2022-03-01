All-Ireland schools basketball titles for Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí and Intermediate School, Killorglin

Intermediate School Killorglin captain Seoghla O’Donovan is presented with the cup by Ger Tarrant Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Two more All Ireland basketball titles are winging their way to the Kingdom this evening after victories by Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí and Intermediate School Killorglin at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí calimed the All Ireland Under 19 B girls crown early this afternoon seeing off St Louis’ of Kiltimagh, while ISK triumphed over fellow Kerry side Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in the Under 16 B girls final later in the day.

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí won the Under 19 B final well, as they proved too much to handle for St Louis, ultimately winning 63-40.

A slow opening quarter for St Louis left them behind by seven, but a 20-point showing in the second quarter brought them right back into it, as they lagged by just three points going into the second, 25-28.

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí surged ahead in the third, however, outscoring St Louis by 13, and another strong offence in the final quarter left them comfortably in front at the final buzzer.

Stand-out performances for each team came in the form of Hazel Finn for St Louis and Paris McCarthy for Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí. Finn picked up 28 points for St Louis, while Paris McCarthy, MVP for the game, scored a massive 36 points for his side.

Another standout scorer was Rachel Ní Chríodáin for Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, who notched three three-pointers, and made 11 points for the game.

There was a dramatic end to the all-Kerry U16 B Schools League final, with a single point separating the finalists at the end, with ISK pipping Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí by one, 41-40.

The teams where evenly matched throughout the game, with the lead changing multiple times. While Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí had the lead at the end of the half, 22-19, the teams were all square heading into the final quarter, at 32 points each.

IS Killorglin defended well in the second half to hamper the attacking efforts of Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, and held on until the end to earn the victory by a point.

Emily O’Sullivan had a standout performance for IS Killorglin, as she picked up 11 points for her side, earning MVP in the process.

Her teammates Sian Corkery (eight points) and Seodhla O’Donovan (seven points) also shot well in the game. Top scorers for Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí were captain Rachel Ní Chriodáin (14 points), Sorcha Ní Chathasaigh (13 points) and Sarah Ní Scannláin (seven points).