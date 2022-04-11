All four quarter-final winners of Killeacle Dowling Memorial Sweepstake ran from trap 3 with Coolboy Rusty the fastest qualifier

IT is down to the last twelve in the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial A1 570 Sweepstake (winner, €2,800) at Tralee Track and two of those twelve were particularly impressive in winning their quarter-final heats last Friday.

Indeed, Coolboy Rusty, owned by Eric Prestage, of Ventry, came within nine spots of the remarkable record of 30.40 which was set on the night of the recent Juvenile Classic final by the Gneveguilla-owned Bobsleigh Dream and, while the going was .20 fast on the night, Coolboy Rusty’s 30.49 was 13 spots inside the old record of 30.62, which was jointly held by Toms Brett and Raparee Polly. Pretty impressive that.

Also hugely impressive in clocking 30.56 was Sunshine Dream, which Brendan Maunsell trains in Abbeydorney for his sister-in-law, Bríd Maunsell, and, as it so happens, Sunshine Dream avoided a clash with Coolboy Rusty when the draw for the semi-finals was made after racing. He also avoided a clash with the Bruree-owned Tyrap Luke, which won his quarter-final in 30.76.

The remaining quarter-final winner, on 31.19, was Millridge Bryce, which created a 6/1 upset in winning for Millstreet owner, Donal G O’Mahony, who initiated a double in the previous race, over the sprint distance, with Millridge Jayden (17.90).

Remarkably, all four quarter-final winners ran from trap 3 and, in achieving his victory in the fourth quarter-final as 6/4 favourite, Coolboy Rusty achieved a start that allowed him to dominate all the way to the line. He was chased home, four and a half lengths adrift, by the Chris Houlihan-trained Cashen Dolphin, with a further four lengths back to the locally-owned Champhers Puma.

Sunshine Dream (3/1) dominated the opening quarter-final to an even more decisive degree, reflected in the fact that he was able to hit the line seven and a half lengths ahead of even-money favourite, Ballymac Freya, with three-quarters of a length back to Grouchos Cain.

It wasn’t quite so clear-cut for Tyrap Luke in the second quarter-final, with Hot Chocolate (trap 4) contesting well with him for much of the trip. However, he responded well to the challenge and drove home a length and a half ahead of 6/4 favourite, Bounard Han, with half a length back to Hot Chocolate.

Tyrap Luke was a 4/1 shot in the betting and he paid handsomely on the tote – €16.30 to a €1 win stake and €11.30 to a €1 place stake.

The winning Bruree owner, David Carroll, also had Tyrap Ferage running for him in this quarter-final (he finished last) and Donal G O’Mahony was also doubly represented in the third quarter-final by the winner, Millridge Bryce, and the much better fancied Millridge Allie (5/2), which finished fifth.

It wasn’t easy to see Millridge Bryce winning as the third quarter-final progressed, with the Anthony Slattery-trained Garfiney Jess in front turning for home, but he was able to come through quite strongly and score by half a length from Sporting Rita, with a neck back to 6/4 favourite, Ladyswell, which was actually in front of Millridge Bryce on the back straight.

It was quite something to have the four quarter-final winners coming out of trap 3 and Sunshine Dream will be strongly fancied to win the second semi-final from the same box this Friday. Coolboy Rusty occupies trap 2 in the first semi-final and he cannot be opposed from it.

The draw for the semi-finals is (trap order): First semi-final: Millridge Bryce, Coolboy Rusty, Hot Chocolate, Tyrap Luke, Ladyswell, Grouchos Cain (W). Second semi-final: Champhers Puma, Sporting Rita, Sunshine Dream, Bounard Han, Ballymac Freya, Cashen Dolphin.

Winners on Friday’s supporting programme and their estimated times were Tullig Cyrname, 18.12; Classy Trend, 29.43; Stormy Skippy, 29.15; Misty Opinion, 29.32; Send It Portions, 29.47.