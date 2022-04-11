Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

All four quarter-final winners of Killeacle Dowling Memorial Sweepstake ran from trap 3 with Coolboy Rusty the fastest qualifier

Coolboy Rusty cannot be opposed in the first semi-final of the Killeacle Dowling Memorial sweepstake, while Sunshine Dream will be strongly fancied to win the second semi-final Expand

Close

Coolboy Rusty cannot be opposed in the first semi-final of the Killeacle Dowling Memorial sweepstake, while Sunshine Dream will be strongly fancied to win the second semi-final

Coolboy Rusty cannot be opposed in the first semi-final of the Killeacle Dowling Memorial sweepstake, while Sunshine Dream will be strongly fancied to win the second semi-final

Coolboy Rusty cannot be opposed in the first semi-final of the Killeacle Dowling Memorial sweepstake, while Sunshine Dream will be strongly fancied to win the second semi-final

kerryman

John Barry

IT is down to the last twelve in the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial A1 570 Sweepstake (winner, €2,800) at Tralee Track and two of those twelve were particularly impressive in winning their quarter-final heats last Friday.

Indeed, Coolboy Rusty, owned by Eric Prestage, of Ventry, came within nine spots of the remarkable record of 30.40 which was set on the night of the recent Juvenile Classic final by the Gneveguilla-owned Bobsleigh Dream and, while the going was .20 fast on the night, Coolboy Rusty’s 30.49 was 13 spots inside the old record of 30.62, which was jointly held by Toms Brett and Raparee Polly. Pretty impressive that.

Privacy