After 18 runs without a win Ionic Classic has back to back victories for owner Moriarty

Young Bud, owned by Eugie O’Leary from Gneeveguilla, runs in the final of the Shelbourne Open 600 Sweepstake at Shelbourne Park this Saturday for a winner’s purse of €15,000

EIGHTEEN races without a win – and then two on the trot! Best of all for Tralee owner, Patrick Moriarty, the greyhound in question, Ionic Classic, clocked a best of the night 28.66 (.10 fast) in gaining her second victory at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting.

It is a real rarity for an A5 greyhound to put everything else in the shade on any given night, but it is worth noting that Ionic Classiic was favourite in eleven of the 18 races she lost, with 7/4 being her best odds. She was, however, a 3/1 shot last week and, boy, did she deliver in style, bombing out of trap 4 and beating 5/4 favourite, Knockout Return, by three lengths.

An A2 winner, the Limerick-owned Gulleen Andy, clocked the second fastest time of 28.77 (also .10 fast) and there was a double for local owner, Pat McMahon, with Send It Rita (29.25) and Send It Sky (29.53), while the other winners were: Satellite Tango, 29.43; Steeple Rd Clara, 29.05; Glamorous Vic, 29.32; Tanavalley Rose, 29.00; Knocknarea Blue, 28.97; Rushmoor Rambo, 29.05.

THE very best of luck to Eugie O’Leary, of Gneeveguilla, with Young Bud in the final of the Shelbourne Open 600 Sweepstake at Shelbourne Park this Saturday night. Pat Buckley trains this fellow for O’Leary and the winner’s purse is a fabulous €15,000.

Young Bud finished second to Sentimental Lad in the first semi-final last Saturday night, while the second semi-final was won by Hello Hammond. In the final, Young bud runs from trap 5, being one of three wide seeds.

ANOTHER Gneeveguilla owner, Willie Joe Murphy, won an open 525 for bitches, worth €600, at Waterford with Bobsleigh Dream. Pat Buckley is also the trainer of this lady, which, of course, broke the 570yds record at Tralee on the night of the juvenile classic final by a remarkable 22 spots (30.40 as against 30.62).

The big event at Waterford, the final of an open 525 sweepstake (winner, €9,500), was won by another Tralee record-holder, Explosive Boy (550yds), while there is very big Kerry involvement in the Greyhound and Petworld Supersprint Sweepstake at Curraheen Park, with Richard Gentleman’s Garrison Express and Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Maxwell among the first-round winners. Dowling also won the opening two races.

THE Kirby Sweepstake (winner, €80,000) at Limerick is at the quarter-final stage and three of the Tralee’s juvenile classic finalists are still there – Droopys Edison, Glengar Scholar and Lenson On Ice. So is Tralee’s new 525yds record holder, Ballinabola Ed, while Liam Dowling is doubly represented by Ballymac Leon and Ballymac Ben.