A to Z of the sporting year: From Andorra to Tokyo via Aintree, Barcelona, Croke Park and Wisconsin

A is for Andorra, the tiny Pyrenean nation against which, in June, Stephen Kenny recorded his first win as Republic of Ireland soccer team manager. That was Kenny’s 12th game in charge, came after a run of seven games without a goal in 2020, followed by the ignominy of losing 1-0 at home to Luxembourg in March in a World Cup qualifier that effectively ended our hopes of going to Qatar in 2022. And even then, Andorra – a bunch of part-timers – took the lead in the 52nd minute before Troy Parrott (2), Jason Knight and Daryl Horgan completed the giant-killing for the Boys in Green at the Estadi Nacional in front of exactly no one.



B is for Back, which is what Jack O’Connor is. Seventeen years after first assuming the role as Kerry senior football team manager, the Dromid native is back in charge for a third time, having been chosen to succeed Peter Keane in September. O’Connor won All-Ireland titles in 2004 and 2006 in his first term as manager, and added a third in 2009 when he held the job from that year until 2012. He managed Kildare in 2020 and 2021 but circumstances, dear boy, circumstances, saw him leave the plains of Kildare last August and a few weeks later his third coming as Kerry manager was complete.



C is for Chase, as in Chase The Sun, a song by Italian electronic pop group Planet Funk, which was released in 2001 and reached no.5 in the UK charts. You know it best as the tune that bookends every sporting year, reaching your ears the week before Christmas and reaching its crescendo in the first few days of January in the Alexandra Palace in London at the PDC World Darts Championship. The 2020 men’s title was won by Gerwyn Price, the first Welsh man to do so. Altogether now, do do do-do doo do-do do-do dooo do-do doo-doo dooo oiy oiy oiy…



D is for Disappearance, as in that of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai who – curiously, worrying, sinisterly – went off the grid in November after she made an accusation of sexual assault against former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli. Nothing fully verifiable was heard from the 35-year-old for several weeks, leading to worldwide concern for Shuai’s welfare, until a few days before Christmas when, in what is her first foreign press interview since November, she denied ever making the accusation against Gaoli. With doubts remaining that Shuai - a doubles champion at Wimbledon and the French Open – is free to move outside of China, the Women’s Tennis Association has announced it is suspending all events in China indefinitely.



E is for End, as in the end of the Dublin footballers’ championship winning run, which came in August with an All-Ireland semi-final loss. The Dubs hadn’t lost a Championship match since the summer of 2014 – going on a 45-match unbeaten run that delivered six straight All-Ireland titles - but when the end came, on August 14 in Croke Park, it was fitting that it was Mayo, this Dublin team’s greatest adversary, that delivered the coup de grace to a team that had shown signs of struggle all year. The year also signalled the end for some of Dublin’s greatest players of the last decade such as Cian O’Sullivan, Kevin McManamon, Philly McMahon and, it seems, Stephen Cluxton who has less officially retired and more disappeared into thin air.



F is for Fifty, which was the age Phil Mickelson was when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May, becoming the oldest winner in the 161 years of major championship golf, and planting a flag(stick) for old guys everywhere. Lefty ended Julius Boros’ 53-year reign as golf’s oldest major champion, who was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA Championship. Mickelson’s win also saw him become the tenth player to win majors in three decades.



G is for Generous, which was the adjective most used to describe Olympic runner Jerry Kiernan following his unexpected death in January. The Listowel native was familiar to most as an athletics analyst for RTE, and the primary school teacher and two-time Dublin Marathon winner was known to be a passionate advocate for athletics, a brutally honest analyst, a loyal friend, and sometimes a contrary individual. But it was his generosity to those that mattered most, the athletes, that seemed to shine through after his death. Our greatest athletes, from Ciara Mageean to David Gillick, all spoke of Kiernan’s generosity in giving his time, expertise and encouragement to athletes of all ages and abilities.



H is for Hakuna Matata, the catchphrase from The Lion King that translates as No Worries. It is also the maxim that Kellie Harrington lives and boxes by, and that encapsulates the easy-going yet determined attitude of the Dublin boxer who won a gold medal at the delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo. Harrington is, arguably, Ireland’s most popular Olympic medal winner, which was apparent by the warm welcome she received on Portland Row in inner city Dublin after she returned home a national hero.



I is for Irony, as in the irony that Newcastle United supporters didn’t see – or want to see – in October when they chanted ‘we’ve got our club back’ following the sale of the club by Mike Ashely to a Saudi-led consortium for stg£300 million. Ashley – he of Sports Direct – was the reviled London owner of the Geordie club for 14 years, under whose ownership Newcastle suffered more bad days and seasons than good ones. The sale of the club was deemed acceptable by the Premier League, who were satisfied the consortium was not under the control of Saudi Arabia or its crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. To many, though, a Saudi group taking over a Premier League club was another example of sports-washing, and the notion that the new owners have the best interests of the Toon Army at heart any more than their own interest in buffing up a suspect reputation is fanciful at best. The irony of the sight and sound of Newcastle fans singing about getting their club back from one dislikeable owner and selling out to another altogether more sinister one wasn’t lost on everyone.



J is for Jumping, and Joy, which is exactly what Italian Gianmarco Tamberi and the Qatari Mutaz Barshim did on August 1 in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo when they shared the gold medal after an incredible high jump competition. Both men, who are great friends, had cleared 2.37 metres – the first time two jumpers topped that height at an Olympic Games – and though six men were still jumping at 2.39m, Tamberi and Barshim were in pole position and inseparable. With a jump-off looming, Barshim had an idea. “Can we have two golds?” he asked, wondering, perhaps, foolishly, if a shared gold medal was possible, something not done since for an Olympic track and field event since 1912. “It’s possible, depends if you decide…,” the official said hesitantly. Barshim looked at Tamberi, there was a knowing nod, “history, my friend, Olympic champions” the Qatari said, before the men slapped hands together, embraced and then jumped around the stadium in unbridled joy.



K is for Kjær, as in Simon, the captain of the Danish national soccer team, who was, for many, the real hero of the European Soccer Championship during the summer. One of the most sickening sights on any playing pitch in 2021 was that of Denmark and Inter Milan player Christian Eriksen collapsing in the opening group game against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 having suffered a cardiac arrest. Kjær was the first player to react, putting Eriksen in the recovery position, starting CPR on his stricken team mate, then corralling the Danish players into a circle around Erisksen to screen him from the public eye as the medics worked on keeping the footballer alive. Kjær then comforted and reassured Eriksen’s partner Sabrina Kvist Jensen who believed in those first few minutes that Eriksen had died on the pitch.



L is for Leg, one or both of which Tiger Woods was lucky not to lose following a single-car crash near Los Angeles in February. The car sustained major damage and Woods’ suffered multiple leg injuries, and for a while it was feared that the 15-time Major winner might, at worse, lose a leg, and, at best, recover to the point where he would walk again but not play golf. In December Woods made an emotional – and impressive – return to the golf course when he played alongside his son Charlie at the 36-hole PNC Championship (Father/Son Challenge), a casual tournament teaming golf greats with family members. And on the evidence of Woods the younger’s game in Orlando, 12-year-old Charlie has quite the future ahead of him in the game.



M is for Manx, as in the Manx Missile, or Mark Cavendish, who completed one of the greatest comebacks in any sport when he not only competed in the 2021 Tour de France, for the first time in three years after battling health issues, clinical depression and retirement rumours, but also equalled a record it was thought would never be equalled or bettered. Benefiting from an injury to Sam Bennett, Cav earned an unexpected place in the Deceuninck-QuickStep team and won stages four, six, ten and thirteen to equal the great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour stage victories. On the final sprint in Paris, Cavendish was beaten into third on the Champs-Elysees, narrowly missing out on surpassing Merckx’s record that had stood since 1975.



N is for Nerves, which is what the country suffered a major collective bout of with the possibility of England winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship in July. For much of the tournament the Irish public was happy to see their Premier League heroes advance through the knock-out stages, but when Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions arrived at the final without conceding a goal, this country started getting jittery about that country’s prospects. More than a few Irish claimed some Italian ancestry, discovered a new found love of the Azzurri, and felt their hearts sink when Luke Shaw scored for Blighty after two minutes. Bonucci’s equaliser sent the whole thing to a penalty shoot-out and as Bukayo Saka became the English villain, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma nestled into our affections somewhere between Gavin Bazunu and Packie Bonner.



O is for Once And For All, the moniker given to the fight between WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, and former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder, in October. The third of their sometimes controversial but never boring trilogy of fights, this one at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada saw both boxers hit the canvas twice each by the tenth round. In the eleventh round Fury, The Gypsy King, caught The Bronze Bomber with a right hand to the head, dropping Wilder, to retain his title by knock-out. It was immediately held up as one of the greatest heavyweight fights ever, and will surely sit alongside the best Louis, Ali, Foreman, Tyson and Lewis ever produced inside the ropes.



P is for Procession, which is what the Ryder Cup turned into for the Americans in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin in late September. Fielding their youngest team in Ryder Cup history, the United States regained the Cup with a record 19–9 victory, making it the largest margin of victory since 1967, and the heaviest defeat for the European team as it became in 1979. Rory McIlroy was an automatic qualifier, and Shane Lowry was one of Padraig Harrington’s captain’s picks, but the biennial three-day tournament was all but over after the first day with the US leading 6-2, and the Sunday singles were all but redundant as the hosts led 11-5 after day two.



Q is for Queen, as in the queen of the racetrack. Champion jockey at the Cheltenham Festival in March, she became the first female jockey to win the English Grand National, guiding Minella Times to victory at Aintree in April. In recognition she has been named the The Irish Times’ Ireland Sportswoman of the Year, was crowned Horse Racing Ireland Irish Racing Hero, was chosen as RTÉ Sports Person of the Year, and named BBC Sports Personality World Sport Star of the Year. Henceforth to be known simply as Rachael, for the record her surname is Blackmore.



R is for Royals, specifically the women footballers from the Royal county, Meath, who pulled off an incredible All-Ireland senior football championship title win in September against five-in-a-row chasing Dublin. As if stunning the champions wasn’t enough, Meath were only coming up to the senior ranks after winning the Intermediate All-Ireland title in 2020 and then claiming the National League Division 2 title earlier this year. An audacious first half lobbed goal from Emma Duggan helped Meath to a 1-8 to 0-6 half-time lead, and the Royals completed a most unforeseen but hugely deserved 1-11 to 0-12 victory before a rapturous crowd in Croke Park.



S is for Safety Car, which is something many people only heard of for the first time at the start of December but who quickly became experts on said vehicle. The place was Abu Dhabi, the event was the final race of the Formula One motor racing season, and the protagonists were Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Last lap…Hamilton leading...crash involving a nobody…safety car out…Max overtakes Lewis…the former wins the world title by a whisker…controversy...unsuccessful appeal...Toto Wolff is still crying…



T is for Three, the number of Grand Slams Novak Djokovic won in 2021, an incredible achievement by the Serb, but which also felt a bit of an anti-climax. Having won the Australian Open in February, the French Open in June, and Wimbledon in July, Djokovic pitched up at Flushing Meadows in New York in September looking to win the US Open and become only the second man in the Open Era, after Rod Laver in 1969, to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam. He was also attempting to go one better than the record 20 major singles titles he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic reached the final in the Arthur Ashe Stadium to put him on the cusp of history, but thereafter it all unravelled pretty quickly, as the 34-year-old lost in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to Daniil Medvedev.



U is for Underestimated, which is what the 12 founding members of the proposed European Super League did when it came to opposition to their proposed breakaway competition. Six Premier League clubs, and three each from Spain and Italy tried to instigate an elite breakaway league, but other clubs, as well as UEFA, FIFA, governments and, most importantly, the vast majority of fans of all six English clubs revolted to such an extent that the proposal was dead within days.



V is for Vaccinated, as in ‘are you vaccinated or not?’ which seems to be the first question being asked of more and more professional sports people as the Covid-19 coronavirus continues to infect the population and affect individuals and teams’ participation in their chosen sport. As the year draws to a close, several soccer and rugby fixtures in Ireland, Britain and further afield have been postponed because of rising positive cases. In the Premier League, in particular, this has led to questions being asked as to why so many of those players aren’t vaccinated, and opening up a debate as to whether jabs should be mandatory in team and/or professional sport.



W is for Waiting, as in waiting game, which is what the Kerry senior footballers had to play back in August as their All-Ireland semi-final opponents, Tyrone, were caught in a Covid crisis. The game was initially fixed for August 15 but when the Tyrone squad was hit with a spate of positive Coved cases the GAA agreed to defer the game by six days until August 21. Then Tyrone GAA said they would be unable to fulfil that fixture, adding that they would have to forfeit the game, before Kerry GAA intervened and agreed to a further postponement until August 28. A Kerry GAA statement said it was their “over-arching wish is to ensure that the All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone is played”, which it was on August 28. Kerry lost in extra-time, Tyrone went on to beat Mayo in the final, and the Kerry-Tyrone rivalry from the Noughties got an unexpected reboot.



X is for Ex, as in Ex-Barcelona, which is the type of footballer Lionel Messi became in August. After 21 years at the Camp Nou, much of which was as, arguably, the greatest player of his generation and possibly of all time, Messi departed the Catalan club as much to his surprise as everyone else’s. Barca’s woeful financial situation aside, it was believed by Messi and the club that he would be staying on, albeit after taking a considerable pay cut. Then it emerged that Spanish law meant La Liga were bound by regulations on player registrations that meant the Argentine couldn’t re-sign for the club, even if he offered to play for free. And so, after a 21-year love affair with Blaugrana, Messi was gone. Fear not: within a week Messi had found a new club badge to kiss. He signed a two-year deal - with option for a third - worth £25m per year after tax, plus bonuses, with PSG.



Y is for Yawn, which is what the 2021 British and Irish Lions Tour to South Africa drew from more people than it ought to. In terms of the on-field contests, this was quite the competitive tour, with the Springboks needing a late converted penalty to win the third test and the series, 2-1. And yet the whole thing seemed out of kilter with what was going on in the world and very unnecessary. The Covid-19 pandemic seriously disrupted the tour, with several changes to the schedule and all the games being played without spectators because of the escalating problems with the virus. By the time the circus eventually rolled into Johannesburg for an inauspicious start, and culminated in the three tests in Cape Town, it all smacked of the commercially driven roadshow that it really is. And don’t get us started on Rassie Erasmus and his video analysis.



Z is for ZZZZZ or sleep, which is what a lot of us sacrificed across late July and early August to watch our Olympians in action in Tokyo in the delayed 2020 Games. Paul O’Donovan and Finbarr McCarthy, in the lightweight men’s double sculls, and boxer Kellie Harrington in the women’s lightweight came home with gold, while rowers Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh took bronze in the women’s coxless fours, as did boxer Aidan Walsh in the men’s welterweight division. Beyond that, Irish performances and results were disappointing but Rory McIlroy almost squeaked a medal in the golf, swimmer Mona McSharry reached the final of the 100m breaststroke, Brendan Boyce had a top ten finish in the 50k race walk. And who can forget the tears and utter devastation of Jack Woolley after his first round loss in the Taekwondo event. “I’m trying not to cry on the telly,” the 21-year-old Dubliner said as he struggled through his interview with RTE. He did cry his heart out and a nation shed a tear with him.