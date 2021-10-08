Murphy misses out on Newmarket card after alcohol test

Killarney jockey Oisín Murphy has issued an apology after being unable to ride at today’s meeting in Newmarket after testing over the drinking limit.

Murphy confirmed on Twitter this afternoon that he had undertaken a breath test at Newmarket. He said that he was under the limit for drink-driving but was over the riding limit, which is 17 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath under British Horseracing Authority rules.

“I’m sorry to all the people I’ve let down today,” Murphy said. “I take full responsibility.”

The Killarney jockey confirmed that he will be able to return to competitive action tomorrow, Saturday. With 147 winners to his name during this campaign so far, he is on track to become champion jockey in Britain for a third season in succession and was due to ride five horses at today’s meeting.

He was handed a three-month ban last year by French horse-racing authorities after metabolites of cocaine were detected in a random urine sample he gave after a race in July 2020. He also failed an alcohol breath test in June 2019 and missed races at Salisbury as a result.