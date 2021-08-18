Killarney Athletic AFC achieve Club Mark One-Star Award

Tony Fleming and Bella at the presentation of the the FAI Club Mark 1 Star Award to Killarney Athletic FC at the Killarney Athletic FC Grounds, Woodlawn, Killarney.

David Lenane and Barry McGann of FAI who presented the FAI Club Mark 1 Star Award to Killarney Athletic FC Geraldine Nagle (Chairperson), Michael O’Shea (Vice Chairperson), Tony Fleming and JP Mullins at the Killarney Athletic FC Grounds, Woodlawn, Killarney. Photos by Michelle Cooper Galvin

David Lenane and Barry McGann of FAI presenting the FAI Club Mark 1 Star Award to Killarney Athletic FC team managers (front) Wayne McDonald, Ian Prendergast, Gavin and Darren O’Sullivan. Standing from left: Adrian Jasinski, Martin Crowley, JP Mullins, James Doona, Stuart Templeman, Cian Breen, Adrian, and Joe Hurley at Killarney Athletic FC Grounds, Killarney. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Killarney Athletic AFC hit the ground running as it become one of two clubs in the county to be awarded a player development award by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

The Club Mark One-Star Award was awarded to only 26 clubs in the country, including Killarney Athletic and Killorglin AFC. Chairperson of Killarney Athletic, Geraldine Nagle, said “It was really two years of very hard work. In the first lockdown, we got what’s called the Club Mark Star – Entry Level, awarded based on the governance and administration of the club.

“When I scoured through the One-Star award, it seemed quite doable, but when we sat down to do it, there were a lot of policies and procedures to put in place for safety, safeguarding and child welfare, which is really the pinnacle of every club now.

“For us to have two of these awards in Kerry out of 26 is amazing; it shows the level of dedication everyone in the club has to making it happen. What we want for our members is that they can develop and get a sense of belonging.”

Among the improvements made to qualify for the One-Star Award were coach education and implementations of development plans and club coaching structures.

“We had to put all our coaches on courses, the FAI were great in organising them for us so that our coaches could have the higher education,” Geraldine explained.

“From there, we had to develop a Club Player Development Plan, where we have a plan for each age group based on the FAI’s development plan. For example, we’ll say the under-9s would be playing 7v7 matches, the under-11s would be 9v9s, and that eventually you build them up into the 11v11 matches. Our UEFA coach JP Mullins worked very hard on that and on maintaining it.

“The most important thing is that it’s not just an award that we got, it’s an award that must be maintained. With all the hard work we put in, it’s not an award you have forever; it’s assessed every year to make sure you’re still compliant. It was massive for the club, especially with how much work we put in, and it was a massive learning process in terms of structure.”