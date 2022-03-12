Kerry’s Lios Póil selected as Comórtas Peile host for 2027

CLG Lios Póil has been confirmed as host of the prestigious Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta competitions in 2027.

The confirmation arrived today (Saturday), and it will be the first time the club has hosted the event, which draws Gaeltacht and Irish-speaking clubs from around the country to compete across various grades.

The Comórtas has run for over 50 years and has only been held intermittently in Kerry in that time. The county hosted the last edition of the Comórtas in 2019 when the An Ghaeltacht club was selected to stage the event. Prior to that, Kerry had not hosted the Comórtas in 18 years, when the Dromid Pearses club secured hosting rights.

This year’s competition will be held in Leitir Móir, County Galway, after a two-year COVID-enforced hiatus.

In a statement released this afternoon, CLG Lios Póil said the event, which will run from June 4 to June 7 in 2027, will be a weekend never to be forgotten in the locality, and described the announcement as an historic day for the club.