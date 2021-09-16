Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘You just have to keep driving it on’ says Kilmoyey captain McCarthy

Kilmoyley captain Flor McCarthy has learned from the best and is ready to pass on that knowledge to the next generation

Kilmoyley captain Florence McCarthy pictured in training in Lerrig last week ahead of Sunday's Garvey's County Senior Hurling Final in Austin Stack Park Photo by Joe Hanley Expand
Kilmoyley captain Florence McCarthy pictured in training in Lerrig last week ahead of Sunday's Garvey's County Senior Hurling Final in Austin Stack Park Photo by Joe Hanley Expand

Close

Kilmoyley captain Florence McCarthy pictured in training in Lerrig last week ahead of Sunday's Garvey's County Senior Hurling Final in Austin Stack Park Photo by Joe Hanley

Kilmoyley captain Florence McCarthy pictured in training in Lerrig last week ahead of Sunday's Garvey's County Senior Hurling Final in Austin Stack Park Photo by Joe Hanley

Kilmoyley captain Florence McCarthy pictured in training in Lerrig last week ahead of Sunday's Garvey's County Senior Hurling Final in Austin Stack Park Photo by Joe Hanley

Kilmoyley captain Florence McCarthy pictured in training in Lerrig last week ahead of Sunday's Garvey's County Senior Hurling Final in Austin Stack Park Photo by Joe Hanley

/

Kilmoyley captain Florence McCarthy pictured in training in Lerrig last week ahead of Sunday's Garvey's County Senior Hurling Final in Austin Stack Park Photo by Joe Hanley

Kerryman

Damian Stack

As with so much of our lives – too much of our lives – over the last eighteen months or so, it all started on Zoom.

Were it not for the fact it was taking place over cyber space, the meeting was nothing out of the (old) ordinary. Just your typical start of season get together. Setting priorities, goals and deciding upon leadership for the year ahead.

When the conversation shifted to that topic, Flor McCarthy didn’t take too much notice. At least not at first, not until his name came to be proposed for the captaincy of the reigning county champions.

Most Watched

Privacy