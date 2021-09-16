‘You just have to keep driving it on’ says Kilmoyey captain McCarthy

As with so much of our lives – too much of our lives – over the last eighteen months or so, it all started on Zoom.

Were it not for the fact it was taking place over cyber space, the meeting was nothing out of the (old) ordinary. Just your typical start of season get together. Setting priorities, goals and deciding upon leadership for the year ahead.

When the conversation shifted to that topic, Flor McCarthy didn’t take too much notice. At least not at first, not until his name came to be proposed for the captaincy of the reigning county champions.

With everyone seemingly in agreement that the teak-tough defender was the man of the job, it was pretty much a fait accompli, leaving the 27-year-old property manager slightly taken aback.

“It was kind of a shock to myself I suppose,” he admits.

"But you just have to embrace it. I’m very proud to be out there with the boys in two weeks and we’ll see how it goes.”

Judging by his performances for Kilmoyley throughout this championship, the burden of leadership doesn't seem to have taken from his game. Indeed, the Kilmoyley defence is as solid as it ever was judging by the semi-final in particular, carrying that oh-so-typical gnarled determination not to give anything easily away.

If there’s a trait you would associate with Kilmoyley it’s that. Of course, they’ve always got exquisitely talented hurlers, but if there’s one thing that’s made them serial winners it’s that refusal to be beaten. That innate belief Kilmoyley seem to have in themselves and their ability to get the job done.

"From time to time you do get that little bit of doubt,” McCarthy says.

“But like you said you just have to keep driving it on. It’s that mentality that’s brought up over the years. We’ve been in hard pitched battles and as that goes along that does battle-harden you.

"With Ardfert coming up in a week, as you can see they might not have played great against Causeway the first day, but they’ve got that momentum now so we’re expecting one hell of a fight.”

Of course, it’s as much nurture as nature as McCarthy indicates. It’s tradition at this stage and oddly enough as much as it's a Kilmoyley thing, it’s something reinforced and inculcated by a Wexford man, John Meyler.

“I suppose I’ve had him [Meyler] from 2014/15 onwards like that,” McCarthy says of Kilmoyley’s guru coach.

“We know what John wants, we know what we have to give him, work-rate intensity, all that stuff like that. At the end of the day he's an inter-county standard coach. It’s great you’re always picking off things to learn from him.

"And then, for young fellas coming up it’s great to have him around. He’s always there with the underage, keeping an eye on who’s around and things like that and when they come up to senior set-up then he knows who’s there and what they can do. It’s great. Again he’s just wonderful and the standard he brings drives us on in matches and stuff like that.

“With John it’s that standard he drives and that brings us on the 10% or 15% that’s needed each year to be competitive to hopefully get into your semi-finals and then finals and go from there. What more can you say about the man?

"Everyone in Kilmoyley appreciates what he’s done over the years.”

In Meyler alone there’s a serious amount of institutional memory at play, and that’s before you even consider the role of Maurice Murnane his right hand man in the management team – a man who McCarthy says “sets the standard” – and those more experienced heads like James Godley and Tom Murnane. Guys who’ve done it all with the club.

“When you first came into the panel those guys were there and they were always helping you out and they would always let you know if you were doing something wrong as well,” McCarthy continues.

"That just brings you on and what can you say those lads have been there, done that, they bring us on and hopefully we can bring it on to the next generation again. It’s just passing the jersey down the years and the lads.

"I won’t say what ages they are, are still there, still training and that’s testament to both of them.”

That passing of the torch from one generation to the next is hard to do and for the best part of twenty years now Kilmoyley have done it successfully. It’s a phenomenal achievement, but, as we’ve said, it comes down to having the raw material to be able to carry it out. McCarthy is one of those guys who’ve set the standard.

It was little surprise, then, to see him called up to the Kerry panel for 2021. He performed well whenever he got on the pitch and one gets the sense that it’s really stood to him and to Kilmoyley ahead of their title defence.

“I would say so,” he says.

"You have to be sharper, you have to be quicker to the ball. Again like you said you’re probably playing the best club players in the championship, but they’re all in one group in with Kerry. It does [bring you on], especially being a wing-back or a corner-back marking the best forwards in the county and further afield.

"It really reddens you then like to drive on and sharpen you up that little bit, so it does bring you on a step.”

In Kerry training that’s brought him up against the best the county has to offer. Up close and personal and on a regular basis. Including a man he’s quite likely to be asked to man-mark this weekend, Cian Hussey. You ask him has he marked and of the St Brendans players and he demurs… slightly.

“I have! I won’t make any comment!” he half jokes.

"They’d give you a bit of a runaround if you gave them a chance, but they're serious players. Ardfert have four of them there with the county, from Darren [Delaney] out to Cian [Hussey]. They’re a great addition to the squad, you’d have a bit of craic with them, but serious operators as well at the same time.”

It's not just in Kerry training that McCarthy has been up close with St Brendans, he’s been up close with them all his life. The two clubs spring from the same parish, cheek by jowl is the cliché, but we can think of no better description.

“We grew up with most of the lads anyway playing football, so we know each other very well and things like that,” the Kilmoyley captain says.

"When you’re in the same parish as well there’s going to be a bit of bite to the match, but it’s a bit of craic in the build-up over the coming weeks. Looking forward to it, it’s great to see it. Being within the same parish we’re expecting one hell of a battle.”

There's a sense this week that Kilmoyley will have to improve from their semi-final victory over Lixnaw last day out. With that relentless drive for self-improvement, it’s no surprise that it’s a sentiment echoed in Páirc Naomh Eirc.

“We weren’t too happy with our first half performance, did better in the second half, but again there’s things to improve on,” McCarthy says.

“We just have to improve with Ardfert coming up, especially after the last day. All over the field they were very impressive. Darren Dineen... Fionán Mackessy, what a game he had… Cian Hussey, these guys, Eric Leen, Seamus O’Halloran.

"We just have to keep an eye on these guys and drive it on from there. The next few weeks in training we’re going to be really going at it.”

This Sunday afternoon around ten minutes to throw in, McCarthy is going to be leading Kilmoyley on the traditional parade around Austin Stack Park. Whatever nerves he might have will surely be coming to the surface by then – although he says he doesn’t get as many now as when he was younger – with the crowd rising to acclaim the warriors before battle.

“What you want at the end of the day is fans up in the stand,” he says.

"You hear the big excitement. Ardfert might get a score, we might get a score, you hear that roar behind you. You might hear a bit of blackguarding going on as well. That's what you live for.

"It was kind of strange last year alright. It was quiet. We were lucky enough in the final last year, there was a hundred allowed in I think and that brought some bit of an atmosphere, but this year things are opening up. We’re looking forward to that.”

We all are. Sunday can’t come quickly enough.