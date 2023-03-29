With Kerry’s League title gone it is now time for their Championship defence to come into sharp focus

It was a somewhat different Jack O’Connor who spoke with the media last Sunday in Pearse Stadium to the man who pitched up in front of the press corps in Ballybofey eight weeks earlier.

That wet Sunday in Donegal Jack was miffed. Miffed, primarily, with Caolan McColgan’s point in the first half that the Kerry manager was certain had tailed wide. Annoyed, too, no doubt, that having out-played the home side for the first 20 minutes of the match, Kerry then switched off, got sloppy, and ultimately coughed up the sort of time and space for Paddy McBrearty to kick the type of late winner that would generally be anathema to a Jack O’Connor team.

O’Connor left Ballybofey that evening convinced his team had left at least one league point, and probably both, behind them that day. As the League progressed and Donegal clocked up defeat after defeat, O’Connor would have been even more convinced that Ballybofey was a loss that should have been a victory, even if Kerry were still short a considerable amount of first-choice players and only just a few weeks back doing any sort of worthwhile training.

Two months on, and the defending League champions were beaten by two points in Galway. Shane Murphy’s unfortunate goalkeeping error was, in essence, the difference at the end, though Damien Comer’s point in the 45th minute was frantically waved wide by the Kerry management who seemed convinced it – like McGolgan’s – had gone over the post if not wide of it.

Then there was the head-scratching fact that none of the Kerry full forward line – David Clifford among them – scored from play, and only three points in all, from two players, came from the starting and substitute forwards. There was even the fairly damning statistic – delivered to us by the manager himself with a rueful shake of the head – that Kerry’s conversion rate was less then fifty percent.

Yet, for all that, Jack O’Connor was as relaxed in a post-match interview as he has been all season. Heck, as he beckoned the media into a large side-room he even invited his selectors Mike Quirke and Diarmuid Murphy to sit in, lest anyone wanted to direct a question at either of his right-hand men.

Maybe Jack’s insouciance was simply down to the fact the results of the day confirmed – not that it was ever really in doubt – that Kerry would be staying up in Division 1.

Maybe, deep down, Jack didn’t fancy trekking up to Croke Park to play a Mayo team that possibly will have one eye on the following weekend’s Connacht Championship joust with Roscommon, and therefore not be fully engaged for the League final, just as they weren’t twelve months ago when Kerry torched Mayo by 3-19 to 0-13 in a non-event Division One finale. Apart from Kerry retaining the title, April 3, 2022 was generally a waste of everyone’s time in Croke Park that day.

Maybe the Kerry manager already had his head in Championship mode, looking at next weekend as one in which to decompress and debrief the team before ramping up preparations for the All-Ireland title defence, starting with a warm-weather training camp to Portugal over Easter.

Kerry won’t have a competitive game until May 7 (six weeks from last Sunday) when they meet Cork in the Munster Final, and even then it seems unlikely the Rebels will be much of a challenge for Kerry. Cork look to be making some progress under John Cleary’s management but on the evidence of a mediocre Division Two campaign, hardly enough to trouble Kerry in Killarney, a venue they haven’t lost a Championship game in since 1995.

(Yes, we are completely dismissing Kerry’s Munster semi-final on April 22 as nothing more than a box to be ticked when they play either Waterford – who finished seventh in Division 4 with one win and six losses – or Tipperary – who were relegated from Division 3 having drawn one game and lost the other six. Pray to whoever your god is, that Tipperary beat Waterford on Sunday week so we only have to go to Killarney on April 22 for a 4pm rather than Dungarvan for a 7pm throw-in.)

Jack O’Connor professed himself to be “happy enough” with the League campaign overall, and given how consistent he has been since before the first game that maintaining their Division 1 status would be an acceptable aim for the defending champions, that seems to validate the absence of any perceptible annoyance or concern on his part in seeing Kerry finish fifth in the table.

The last eight weeks haven’t been all plain sailing, mind, and O’Connor will take his squad to Portugal next week with a fairly hefty dossier under his arm, one would imagine.

More often than not across their seven games Kerry played with a lethargy and legginess that will have to be addressed. That might be easily explained away by the type of catch-up training they have been doing in between games, and a burst of focussed training over the next four weeks should see that summer spring in the players’ step return.

Certainly those late returners and the ones coming back from injury will need to get up to speed; players such as Paul Geaney, Diarmuid O’Connor, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Stephen O’Brien and Mike Breen. We would have mentioned Gavin White in that bracket too, but there didn’t seem much wrong with the Dr Crokes man’s pace against Roscommon and Galway on his return from an eight-month lay-off with a serious knee injury.

The Kerry management have other conundrums to solve over the next few weeks, though the back seven looks like it will pick itself. Shane Ryan will stand behind Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley and Tom O’Sullivan. In front of that trio, Tadhg Morley will, again, be the defensive fulcrum, with White to his left. The only question is whether or not Ó Beaglaoich – having not played at all this year – can work his way back into the half-back line; but if not Paul Murphy is a more than reliable replacement as he has been all through this league.

It is beyond that where the concerns and dilemmas start. The starting midfield places would appear to be Jack Barry’s and Diarmuid O’Connor, but both will surely come under pressure from Barry Dan O’Sullivan – one of only a small few breakout players this year – and Adrian Spillane. That’s four very good midfielders, and yet there remains a nagging sense that Kerry are a bit light there.

Not so much that the Na Gaeil men can’t partner up to match the best in the country, or that Spillane, in particular, hasn’t the big game experience to slot in, but with David Moran and Joe O’Connor unavailable, Stefan Okunbor injured, and others like Greg Horan and Ronan Buckley seeing limited game time in the spring, there is a feeling that Kerry could be one injury away from a lot of trouble in that area.

Further up again, it’s hard to have any concerns for an attack that has the Clifford brothers and Sean O’Shea at its heart. The other three starting forwards from the All-Ireland final – Diarmuid O’Connor, Stephen O’Brien and Paul Geaney – have played little to no league football this year. If O’Connor is to move to midfield (and he may not), that will leave one opening, while O’Brien might be under pressure to get straight back into the Championship team given the time he has missed.

Dara Moynihan, Tony Brosnan, Micheal Burns and Adrian and Killian Spillane are probably next in line to step up, though Donal O’Sullivan and Darragh Roche (currently injured) impressed in the league.

The reality is that given the structure of the Championship – more games in a squeezed time-frame – a deep squad will be needed. Players will take knocks and be forced to sit out a weekend. This year, more than ever, the strength in depth of a panel could be the decisive factor.

Much to ponder, then, for Jack O’Connor as he turns the focus on the All-Ireland title defence. It was an unseasonably warm day in Galway last Sunday, but as the temperature and pressure increases over the summer, should we expect as much Ballybofey Jack as Salthill Jack as the challengers come for the Kingdom and their All-Ireland title?