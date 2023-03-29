Kerry

With Kerry’s League title gone it is now time for their Championship defence to come into sharp focus

Paul Brennan

A topsy-turvy League campaign leaves Jack O’Connor much to ponder over the next six weeks before the Championship starts to catch fire for the defending All-Ireland champions

Galway public relations officer Michelle Healy takes a photo of the Kerry team before their Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Galway at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Galway public relations officer Michelle Healy takes a photo of the Kerry team before their Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Galway at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Sportsfile

It was a somewhat different Jack O’Connor who spoke with the media last Sunday in Pearse Stadium to the man who pitched up in front of the press corps in Ballybofey eight weeks earlier.

That wet Sunday in Donegal Jack was miffed. Miffed, primarily, with Caolan McColgan’s point in the first half that the Kerry manager was certain had tailed wide. Annoyed, too, no doubt, that having out-played the home side for the first 20 minutes of the match, Kerry then switched off, got sloppy, and ultimately coughed up the sort of time and space for Paddy McBrearty to kick the type of late winner that would generally be anathema to a Jack O’Connor team.

