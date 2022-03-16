Kerry

Winning tight games builds confidence and Kerry needed to do that against Mayo

SHANE ENRIGHT says the Kerry teams he played on never bought into the public perception that they couldn’t win tight games, but he still feels it was important and significant that Kerry beat Mayo in a close contest last weekend

Tony Brosnan in action against Padraig O’Hora of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

Shane Enright

So we didn’t quite get the cracker of a game that I had anticipated or hoped for on Saturday night, and needless to say the weather again played a huge factor in that. Nevertheless, while the game lacked a bit of bite and quality at times, we did get a tight tense finish. There was certainly no one leaving the soaked terraces before Lee Keegan’s last kick at the posts in the 76th minute of an always engaging contest.

The most encouraging thing from a Kerry point of view will be managing to eek out a win despite having been pegged back level in the closing stages. There is a perception out there in the public that Kerry haven’t been able to see out tight games over the last few years. As players we never really bought into that. We knew that we had the work done in training to see out close games but it does build confidence when a team manages to get over the line when put to the pin of their collar like Kerry were on Saturday night.

