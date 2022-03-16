Winning tight games builds confidence and Kerry needed to do that against Mayo

So we didn’t quite get the cracker of a game that I had anticipated or hoped for on Saturday night, and needless to say the weather again played a huge factor in that. Nevertheless, while the game lacked a bit of bite and quality at times, we did get a tight tense finish. There was certainly no one leaving the soaked terraces before Lee Keegan’s last kick at the posts in the 76th minute of an always engaging contest.

The most encouraging thing from a Kerry point of view will be managing to eek out a win despite having been pegged back level in the closing stages. There is a perception out there in the public that Kerry haven’t been able to see out tight games over the last few years. As players we never really bought into that. We knew that we had the work done in training to see out close games but it does build confidence when a team manages to get over the line when put to the pin of their collar like Kerry were on Saturday night.

Teams now work on different scenarios in training, such as being two points up with a couple of minutes to go and how best to close out a game, or being level with four minutes to go, as was the case on Saturday, and how to work a winning score.

Kerry did it well getting Stephen O’Brien one on one with Aidan O’Shea and drawing the free which was expertly dispatched by David Clifford, who made it look a lot easier than it was given the conditions.

It is heartening for players and management to see that type of work paying dividends and it provides good experience that they may have to draw on later in the Championship. Over the last couple of years Kerry haven’t been tested well enough heading into Championship so games like Saturday night may prove valuable, and management will be hoping for a couple of more good tests before the end of the League.

Kerry will be looking to work on their kick-out strategy over the coming weeks. Shane Murphy won’t have been happy with his distribution in the first half against Mayo. The long kick-out which is usually a massive plus in Shane’s game didn’t go to plan with the aid of the breeze. On three or four occasions the kick-out was claimed by a Mayo man uncontested in the middle of the park.

It was obvious that Kerry wanted to try and go long when possible on kick-outs and build attacks from further out the field rather than going short and allowing Mayo to get men behind the ball and frustrate Kerry. However, it didn’t work on Saturday night.

Something that Kerry will have been pleased with is how well they disrupted Mayo’s running game at times. Three of Kerry’s first four points came from Mayo driving out from their half back line, being turned over around the middle, leaving Mayo open at the back and creating plenty of space for our forwards to thrive on and pick off scores.

This is usually the launch pad for a lot of Ma yo’s scores and a strength in Mayo’s game. However, on Saturday night their passing was sloppy at times and their handling a bit off. The pressure that Kerry put on Mayo at times forced them into these errors which will be pleasing.

At times Kerry bottled up Mayo players in twos and threes and won turnovers. A great example of this was in the 70th minute of the game. Even at that late stage, with the game in the melting pot, players were still working tirelessly, and when Aidan O’Shea broke through the Kerry defence after Kerry had tied up a Mayo player and almost turned the ball over, they were still able to scramble well, get men behind the ball and force Mayo to shoot from distance which Paddy Durcan put wide.

I felt the referee gave Mayo a couple of soft frees towards the end of the game and Kerry would have been a bit aggrieved if they hadn’t come away with the win. The referee adjudged Jason Foley to have pulled the ball from the ball from the Mayo man’s hands, which led to Mayo equalising free late in the game. To me it looked like good defending from three Kerry players and something that they would have been working on in training.

Kerry will again be happy to not concede a goal. They did, however, concede a couple of good Mayo goal chances, one dragged poorly wide by Aidan Orme and the other a great save by Murphy. Mayo’s conversion rate was poor overall but Kerry will be happy with how the defence is playing.

Kerry went into the game down a number of key men. Winning without four or five starting players shows the strength that Jack is trying to build in the squad. I questioned whether Kerry could win an All-Ireland if they lost a key player like Seanie O’Shea so it was pleasing to see them get over the line in his absence.

Even more pleasing was the fact that the incoming players stepped up to the plate after getting their chance. As a Kerry footballer, you know that if you don’t take your chance when given it you may not get another, so there is that extra bit of pressure coming into the team. Graham O’Sullivan and Dylan Casey will both be happy with their outings.

I spoke last week about Tony Brosnan and how he needed to be given a run of games to show his class. For that reason it was disappointing initially to not see him named in the starting line up. However, due to the late withdrawal of Paul Geaney, who must have picked up a knock, Tony came in and had another fine game. He kicked 1-2 from play. The goal was a classy move that Brosnan started himself, dished off to David Clifford, who flicked it to the onrushing Adrian Spillane who put Brosnan, who had cleverly continued his run, through on goal and he finished with aplomb. It looked like something straight from the training ground.

It’s great to see this Kerry team getting wins and building confidence at this time of the year. I hope that they are getting to enjoy it too. I found towards the end of my career the enjoyment had waned from it a bit. Obviously the 2020 season wasn’t easy due to Covid. Players not being able to have a bit of craic before and after training, not being able to shower, eating your meal after training in the car and then having to drive home often soaked wet. That was out of the GAA’s hands.

But when you look at the calibre of player walking away from the game at the peak of their careers in some counties, you have to question is too much of inter-county players’ lives being consumed by football. I know that Jack O’Connor knows that players need a little downtime too when working so hard and the lads will get opportunities to have a few pints are various stages throughout the League and that’s only right. If you aren’t enjoying it, you won’t last too long in that kind of set-up.