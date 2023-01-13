Winning All-Ireland medal with Rathmore would be Paul Murphy’s biggest ‘pinch me' moment of a stellar career

For a man who has played in and won All-Ireland finals with Kerry – including winning the ‘man of the match’ award in the 2014 final – , won National League titles and Munster Championships, lifted the Bishop Moynihan Cup with East Kerry, and has an All Star on the mantelpiece, one wouldn’t think there were any ‘pinch me’ moments left in Paul Murphy’s football career.

And yet the 31-year-old heads to Dublin this weekend for a game in Croke Park that he says he has to pinch himself to assure himself it really is happening. For all Murphy has achieved in the game with the Kerry team nothing will trump any of that if he and his club Rathmore can win the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Championship title on Sunday, an achievement that would sit right up there alongside anything he has won or done in the inter-county game.

“It’s class. As you say, you maybe fantasise about it from time to time,” he says of running out on to Croke Park with his club, sixty minutes from an All-Ireland title, “but you pinch yourself to think that it has happened and it’s coming up this weekend. It’s massive for me personally, and maybe more so for guys within the club who wouldn’t have been fortunate enough to be involved in finals in the past to get to an All-Ireland final and to tog out in Croke Park.

“In the grand scheme of things only a very small portion of GAA players get to do it so it’s brilliant, brilliant for every player involved in the panel to be involved in an occasion like that in a place like Croke Park.”

It’s three years since Kilcummin, in 2019, were the most recent of the six Kerry clubs to have won the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Championship, while even closer to home, Rathmore’s neighbours Gneeveguilla played in the All-Ireland Junior final in Croke Park in 2022, narrowly losing out to Kilmeena from Mayo.

“We saw it there in our own parish when Gneeveguilla made it to the junior final last year and across the border and in the same parish, Knocknagree won an All-Ireland junior in 2018,” Murphy recalled this week. “Watching on from the outside, (Knocknagree) got a huge bounce from that and they have been riding the crest of a wave ever sense. They have risen up through the grades in Cork very impressively.

“So, to have the opportunity to get out of Kerry and represent the club in Munster initially and now in the All-Ireland series is a huge carrot if you find yourselves down intermediate.”

Rathmore take on Tyrone and Ulster champions Galbally Pearses in Sunday’s final, and if the name rings a bell it might because it’s the home club of prominent referee Sean Hurson. It’s also where Kerry senior team coach Paddy Tally calls home, though Murphy says he will neither seek nor expect to get any insight on the Pearses from Tally.

"I wouldn't even ask!” the Rathmore defender said. “To be fair, if someone asked me for information on Rathmore I wouldn't be giving it out so I assume Paddy is the same.

“To be honest, I haven't been hugely involved with the Kerry set-up as Rathmore is still going so I haven't met or been talking to him in the last few weeks but, look, if they are exposed to Paddy at all, and I'm not sure what, if any, his involvement is, but he is a fantastic coach and any hand he lends to Galbally would be a big bonus for them I think."

One Ulster man Murphy will only be delighted to see climbing the Hogan Stand steps on Sunday is Chrissy Spiers, the Derry native who has made his home in Rathmore and who is one of the team’s top scoring forwards for the last couple of years.

"He's been brilliant, a real bonus for us,” Murphy says of the Magherafelt man, who came back from Australia with his partner Joanne and their young baby a couple of year ago and settled in Rathmore, not far from Joanne’s homestead in Dromtariffe.

“Rathmore is a small, rural town. City teams, or the teams in the bigger towns, would be more used to situations like this where people relocate and they might pick up a few players as a result. For a team like Rathmore it is pretty rare and unusual, but he is turning into a huge player for us and he has really fitted into the club and the team and you would swear he has lived there all his life.

"He is a very popular guy around the club and his wife Joanne [they were married just before the Munster Final] and his little girl, they are at all the matches and they have really integrated well. On the pitch, he's been great for us in this campaign and over the last number of years. He's a beautiful kicker of the ball, kicks frees and does really well from play for us as well. A huge signing for us to have made, if you can call it that."

A year before Spiers tied the knot with Joanne, Murphy himself hot married to Michelle Breen, but the honeymoon was delayed for some 12 months. Before Christmas they finally got away on their honeymoon to New Zealand but, inevitably, there was a clash with football, with Paul missing the Munster Final win over Na Piarsaigh.

“We were in a campervan, and I was able to get a stream of the game at about 4:30am in the South Island, in the Marlborough region, watching it on a laptop in the back of a van in the middle of the night,” he recalled. “It was a tough thing to miss but ultimately it worked out for the lads, they performed well, they did the job and I was confident they would. There is a strong panel there and if I was missing or someone else was missing, we have good subs who would step in.”

There is no danger of Murphy missing the All-Ireland Final, a game the versatile defender - who often plays in attack for the club – is chomping to play in, and despite the workload of combining inter-county football with Kerry and a long domestic season with Rathmore and East Kerry, Murphy feels in peak form.

After this weekend Murphy will shift focus to going back in with Kerry, for what will be his tenth season as an inter-county player. He can be classed as a veteran at this stage, and one of a small core of players in the squad who have two All-Ireland medals. Last year didn’t give him as much first team football as he would have liked, but he knows that nothing comes easy at that level, and he will play whatever part he can to help Kerry retain the All-Ireland and for him to win a third Celtic cross.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s coming into the tenth year. In 2014 when I started out, it only feels like a couple of years ago but here we are,” he mused. “I suppose for a lot of years there I would have been starting and injury-free, and a big part of the challenge there is having a clear run of it with injuries. If you are uninjured, fit and doing well in the team, it’s very hard to shift a player.

"I got injured in the league last year, other guys came in and did very well and the team was performing well and winning, so then I was on the other side of that. As I knew, it was very hard to shift a guy that’s in there and fit and uninjured and playing well.

"The game is a panel game, you are using your full complement of subs in every game and I was probably on things like this in previous years talking about how it was a panel game. So if you find yourself on the other side of that then where you are on the outside looking in, you can’t exactly just go around and throw the toys out of the pram really.

“My body feels good, I’m feeling kind of fresh. I haven’t spoken to Jack (O’Connor, about joining up with Kerry in the next couple of weeks). Jack’s been good, he’s left us and the lads involved with Fossa alone to focus on the clubs. I don’t think I need a huge break like David and Paudie (Clifford) who have been going consistently for twelve months playing a lot of football. I’m happy I’ll get involved soon after we finish up with Rathmore the next day.”

Going back in with Kerry as an All-Ireland winner with Rathmore would certainly add a spring to his step. Another ‘pinch me’ moment for a man who has been there and done it all. Almost.